Rwenzururu seeks Shs300 million for Omusinga Mumbere coronation anniversary

Preparations for the 58th coronation anniversary of Omusinga (king) Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu have begun following the official appointment of the organizing committee on Tuesday.

The event scheduled for October 19, will be held at the Golf Course in Kasese town, with President Museveni expected to be the chief guest.

This year's celebration will be observed under the theme: “Promoting Unity, Peace, and Tourism in the Rwenzori Region.”

Mr Baritazara Kule, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Cultural Institution, emphasized the importance of the organizing committee's role in ensuring the success of the event.

"As I commission you today [Tuesday], please make thorough mobilization of resources both within and outside Kasese District. Dedicate time and commitment to this event; that’s the only way our function will be fantastic," he said.

He also urged media professionals, including reporters and bloggers, to use their platforms to promote the activities of the kingdom positively.

The Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, Mr Costa Bwambale, revealed that the budget for this year’s celebrations is about Shs 320 million.

"It is only through your support—the public, the Rwenzururu die-hards, and well-wishers—that we can achieve this goal. Let us all have our kingdom at heart and fully embrace its programs, especially the upcoming event marking the 58th year of the coronation of His Majesty Charles Mumbere Wesley Iremangoma," he said.

This will be the second coronation anniversary celebrated since Omusinga’s return to the kingdom on October 4, 2023, after nearly seven years away from Kasese District following his arrest with his royal guards in November 2016 when UPDF raided his palace.