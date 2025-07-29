Rwot Acana, UPDF clash over evictions from govt ranches

The Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II, has accused the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers of using excessive force during the eviction of his subjects from disputed land in Acholi and Aswa ranches in Angagura Sub-County, Pader District.

Rwot Acana, who visited the area on July 25, accused soldiers involved in the eviction of using unnecessary violence, beating locals and firing gunshots into the air. The eviction began last Monday in the villages of Juba, Gogwiri, Pabit, Aringobot, and Bira. The army aimed to remove about 700 households accused of illegally occupying the ranch land.

At a meeting held at Corner Ranch, Rwot Acana called on the UPDF to halt the ongoing eviction, urging authorities to first remove the Balalo pastoralists off land they occupy as per the Presidential Executive Order II of June 2025.

“Help us get the Balalo out of the region first. That is the priority according to the presidential directive,” he stated. The paramount chief said the security agencies ensured the pastoralists’ cattle were removed from the sub-region as part of enforcing the order. “First, remove the cattle from Acholi, then address land demarcation and acquisition issues. Understand the acquisition process and the parties involved,” he added.

Rwot Acana also accused the Pader Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and the UPDF of acting under “wrong orders fuelled by negative energy,” causing fear among his people. “The UPDF beat my subjects and fired gunshots. This is uncalled for,” he said. Local leaders in Angagura Sub-county reported theft of property, livestock, and foodstuffs during the eviction.

Mr Freddy Stephen Okello, Angagura Sub-County Chairperson and head of the sub-county security committee, alleged that soldiers stole food and chickens from residents. “Bullets were fired in the air, and food and chickens were stolen. This has created fear in the community. We later met with the 5th Infantry Division Commander and Dr Kenneth Omona, State minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, to request a halt to the eviction,” he said.

The affected families reportedly settled on the land in 2011 following the end of hostilities in northern Uganda. Rwot Acana described the eviction as chaotic and harsh: “Beating my subjects, stealing their crops, destroying their homes, and forcing them to sleep outdoors in the cold is cruel. It brings back memories of the two-decade-long LRA war.” He warned that such actions would not be tolerated if repeated.

Rwot Acana interacts with residents who were evicted from ranches in Angagura Sub-county, Pader District on July 25, 2025. PHOTO/JAMES OWICH

The communities appealed to the government to allow them to harvest crops before leaving. However, the UPDF dismissed the allegations of violence as attempts to sabotage their operation.

Capt Edrin Mawanda, the public information officer for 5th Division, told our reporter on Sunday that accusations against the army were false and meant to frustrate efforts to do their lawful duties. He insisted that no soldiers committed any abuses and praised the professionalism of the troops.

“The operation is proceeding smoothly. No one was injured as alleged. Misleading the public is dangerous. We urge politicians and leaders to be patient,” he said.

Capt Mawanda stated that the eviction would continue unless officially ordered to stop.

“Our men are committed to implementing the President’s directives fully. There is a lot of blackmail against the uniformed forces by politicians trying to disrupt our efforts. But no one will derail us. We will only stop if higher authority instructs,” he added. He also noted that while the troops are not well-equipped, they have received adequate briefings and support, including food supplies.