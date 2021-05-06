S.2 students to return to school next week

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Senior Two students are to return to school next Wednesday, the Ministry of Education and Sports has announced.

The Senior Two students had been scheduled to return to school on May 31, 2021.

But the director of Basic Education, Mr Ismail Mulindwa, said the revision of the reporting date came after Senior Four and Senior Six students returned home after completing examinations.

“The Senior Four and Senior Six students left space, which those in Senior Two would use,” Mr Mulindwa said yesterday.

This means parents are now expected to look for school fees in less than a week. However, many parents lost jobs and businesses due to the lockdown.

School administrators have been asking parents to bring learners after paying school fees, saying the institutions don’t have enough resources to feed the students and pay teachers.

Mr Mulindwa said the date when the term for Senior Two students will end will be communicated today.

Primary 1-3 pupils will be the last batch to resume classes and are expected to return to school next month and study for only eight weeks.

Staggering of the schedule is intended to prevent crowding, which could accelerate the spread of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Education.

Disrupted calendar

The education calendar was disrupted in March last year after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Later in October last year, students in candidate classes were allowed to return to school to complete their studies.

The students were expected to be tested for coronavirus upon arrival at school but the proposal was dropped due to the huge costs involved.

The students are only required to wear facemasks, wash hands with soap or sanitise before entering the classrooms and also keep physical distance.

Some social activities in schools have been halted to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Since the partial reopening of schools, there haven’t been high cases of infection of coronavirus in the education institutions.

Last batch

