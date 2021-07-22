S.3 student among suspected robbers arrested in Jinja

By Tausi Nakato More by this Author

Police in Jinja have arrested eight suspected robbers who they say have been involved in home invasions and being in possession of counterfeit notes among other charges across Busoga sub-region.

Among the suspects is an 18-year-old Senior Three student of Jinja Modern SS, and a resident of Budumbuli East, Bugembe Town Council in Jinja North City Division.

Mr Dauda Hiriga, the Kiira region police commander, on Thursday said during the operation, they also netted the suspects’ alleged 28-year-old leader, Sulaiman Magezi, alias Eastern Giant, a resident of Wanyama Village, Bugembe Town Council in Jinja North City Division.

Mr Hiriga added that the suspects are currently being held at Jinja Police Station as their files are being processed to have them arraigned in court to answer four charges, including robbery, theft and burglary, being in possession of counterfeit notes and being in possession of suspected stolen properties.

“Some of the exhibits include counterfeit notes worth Shs 950,000, household items, phones and 42 SIM cards belonging to different people among others,’’ he said.

Mr Hiriga added that they recovered a gun, early this month, which they suspect to have been used by the suspects.

Maj (Rtd) David Matovu, the Jinja resident city commissioner, said an operation dubbed ‘Cockroach’ is ongoing and more suspects will be arrested.

“Our security forces led by police, through joint inter-agency cooperation, launched an operation dubbed ‘Cockroach’ and it is ongoing because we have been able to arrest those that have been on our wanted list, including their commander who has been calling himself commander of robbers in eastern region and terrorising the area,’’ he said.



