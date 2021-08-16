S1 student missing as River Nyamwamba floods again

By Joel Kaguta More by this Author

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

One male person is missing after he reportedly drowned in River Nyamwamba on Sunday in Kasese District as the river banks burst following downpour.

The victim has been identified by authorities as Mr Linas Masereka, 17, a son to Mr Julius Rwasanga who is a resident of Kyanjuki Cell, Bulembia Division in Kasese Municipality.

He was a senior one student at Kilembe secondary school in the same area.

Eye Witnesses said: ‘‘Mr Masereka was a porter working with Rwenzori Trekkers Services together with his two colleagues and they all submerged in the flooded river but two of them survived.’

One of the survivors, Mr Godwin Kule told journalists that they ‘‘managed to survive and their colleague is still missing.’’

It is alleged that the trio were August 15 trying to repair a damaged bridge in Kyambogho village before it collapsed.

The Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Nelson Tumushime, confirmed the incident and said police and other community members are searching for the supposed remains of Mr Masereka.

Mr Modesto Kamathe Dodo, the Chef porter at Rwenzori Trekkers Services, said he had assigned a group of six people including the deceased to repair the bridge.

“I told them that if they found the river still full of water, they should not cross it but I don’t know what exactly happened after reaching the site”, Mr. Kamathe said.

Warning

Environmental experts recently warned that the Rwenzori region will continue experiencing back to back fresh floods if the eco-system is not conserved.

On Sunday, river Nyamughasana and Mubuku burst their banks leaving over 20 households displaced from Katonzi Cell and they are currently at Base camp Primary School.

Since 2012, Kasese District has been experiencing severe floods- often leaving scores dead and multi-million properties destroyed.

On Friday last week, officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment had camped at River Nyamwamba planning on how they can restore its banks.

Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the team leader, developed the Nyamwamba Catchment Management plan but said the team will first study the magnitude of the River before putting anything on the ground.