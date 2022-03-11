Prime

S4 drop outs make electric car

One of the innovators, Julius Ssemambye, 43, driving the electric car. PHOTOS/ AMBROSE MUSASIZIx

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • Now living in Kasambya Cell in Kyotera Town Council, the duo began making 700w to 3000w domestic inverters, and selling them at Shs350,000 to Shs2 million.

Two Senior Four drop-outs who have been eking out a living by making and selling domestic inverters in the south-western Kyotera District have surprised themselves and residents by making what they call an “electric car”.

