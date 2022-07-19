S4, S6 students ordered home after poll strike at Muntuyera High School

Candidates of Muntuyera High School-Kitunga were Tuesday morning ordered home after a riot at the institution following disagreements on a prefectural election.

Fights broke out after students in candidate classes demanded bribes from campaigning aspirants in S5 and S3.

“S4 and S6 students demanded that whoever wanted to campaign in their classes parts with an amount of money and this angered non-candidate classes especially those in S.5,” a teacher who preferred anonymity told Monitor.

On Monday, the candidates also torched the S.5 dormitory but the fire was put off before much damage.

“A S.6 student assaulted one in S.5 which caused anxiety and intention for revenge. The S.5 students were many and seemingly stronger than the S.6 learners who sought assistance from S.4 students. Other classes joined to support non candidate classes,” the teacher explained.

The school chaplain Rev Patrick Kwarisima said the staff contained the strike with Rwashamaire Town police officers.

“Local authorities really prevented the strike from going outside the school and we are happy the situation is now normal,” Rev Kwarisima observed on Tuesday.

Ntungamo District Education Officer (DEO) Mr Fred Bahati told Monitor that authorities resolved to send home students in S.4 and S.6 whom they believe were the sources of the riots as they monitor the situation and assess the damages.

“It’s sad that the candidates are the ones involved at a time when the school is showing full recovery. We hope it stops there. Fortunately there are not many damages on the school property,” Muntuyera High School head teacher Mr Twine Muganga stated.

The school formerly riddled by strikes had until this incident spent at least 5 years without any student demonstration.