Saaka Bridge to boost trade between Pallisa, Kaliro

The ongoing construction of Saaka Swamp Bridge, that borders Kaliro and Pallisa Districts, will boost agricultural trade and encourage inter-marriages among multiple tribes in the surrounding Districts, according to locals.

The bridge, being constructed by Arab Contractors Uganda Ltd at a cost of Shs76billion, is expected to last 120 years after its proposed completion in January 2025.

However, during the rainy season, the swamp, which stretches for 3.5kms, floods and cuts off the transport system, making it extremely hard for locals to cross to either side of the districts, unless by canoe which also comes with risks of capsizing.

Elijah Kagoda, the Kaliro District chairperson, at the weekend said the bridge is going to boost trade between Districts in Eastern and Northern Uganda, and also promote inter-marriages between the many tribes in the region.

“Once completed, the bridge will save the government transport costs when it comes to service delivery as one will not have to traverse over five Districts to access Pallisa and Kumi (Districts),” Kagoda said, adding that the bridge will provide the shortest route to Bukedi, and parts of Northern and Eastern Uganda.

Unra Deputy Resident Engineer Paul Anguria(L) and Arab Contractors project manager in Uganda Elsayed Abdul Rhman(R) at the swamp bridge project in Kaliro on March 27, 2023. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

John Peter Kali, 50, whose entire life depended on the swamp for fishing, said the bridge will attract business opportunities in the transport sector and boost the trade in rice, groundnuts, and livestock among others.

But Kali, however, explains that for the bridge to add value to the aforementioned Districts, the government has to tarmac the roads connecting Pallisa and Kaliro.

Mr Bernard Isiko, a boda boda rider, said Saaka swamp bridge construction is going to reduce the accidents caused by the canoes, which have seen a number of people die as result of crossing to either side of the Districts.

Eng Paul Anguria, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Deputy Resident Engineer, said the work progress currently stands at 60 percent; however, the contractor will complete work within the allocated time frame.

Elsayed Abdul Rahman, the Project Manager Arab Contractors Uganda Ltd, said the project started in July 2022, and it will be completed in January 2025 and handed over to UNRA.

“The high rising water levels and theft of materials, including signage, by the locals are slowing us down. We ask the leadership of the benefiting Districts to sensitise the residents to stop stealing materials from the site,” he said.