Saaka Bridge to save Mbale-Kampala motorists 60Kms, says Unra

Residents of Kaliro and Pallisa districts, among other road users, are excited after Saaka Bridge was opened to the public ahead of its commissioning in February.



The bridge, with an expected lifespan of 120 years, is being constructed at cost of Shs76.5 billion on River Mpologoma Swamp and stretches about 3.5kms. It was primarily constructed to ease transport and improve social service delivery in both districts and the Sub-region.



Before construction, however, for anybody to cross to the either side of the district, one had to use a canoe that comes with risks, with reports that at least 50 lives have been lost.



Mr Lawrence Onyu, a civil servant in Pallisa District, says the road will change the socio-economic development of both beneficiary districts to meet markets for their goods, and also boost agricultural produce.



A man rides one of the canoes that were previously used for transporting people to either side of Kaliro and Pallisa Districts. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

“This is a very good development venture for both districts connecting Busoga to Teso Sub-region; as you can see, people are moving with smiles, unlike stress like the past years,” Mr Onyu said on Tuesday.

Mr Denis Isoba, a student in Kaliro District, said he was “excited” by the good work, which he says has come after several construction firms failed to work on it, while Ms Catherine Akello, a businesswoman in Pallisa District, said she is now “relieved” because she will be using the Bridge as a shortcut to transport her goods to Kampala.



The Mayor of Pallisa Town Council, Mr Yusuf Zomu, said both (Teso and Busoga) Sub-regions have finally been connected to the world.



According to Eng Paul Anguria, the Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA) Deputy Resident Engineer, the contractor has beaten the deadline, adding that works are currently at 90 percent and that they are moving towards final stages of placing final layers of asphalt, lighting systems and signage, among other works.



He said: “One of the critical importance of this bridge to the public, is that it is going to cut transport expenses and distances by 60kms from Mbale-Tirinyi to Pallisa-Kaliro-Kampala.”