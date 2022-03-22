Sacco leaders decry high taxes, conflicting govt laws

Leaders of savings and credit cooperative societies (Saccos) in Kigezi Sub-region have decried high taxes levied on members’ savings and also asked the government to harmonise laws and regulations governing the financial institutions.

This was revealed on Saturday during the 36th annual general meeting for Lyamujungu Cooperative Financial Services Ltd in Kabale Town.

Lyamujungu Cooperative Financial Services Ltd started in 1984 with 16 members but currently has about 3,000 members with savings of about Shs5b.

The board chairperson of the cooperative, Mr Stanley Abomugisha, and the vice chairperson of the Uganda Cooperative Savings and Credit Union Ltd, Mr Stephen Bongonzya, said the increased taxes levied on members’ savings and the conflicting laws and regulations are hindering their operations.

“Multiple laws and regulations from Bank of Uganda, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the ministry of Finance are hindering the smooth running of the financial cooperatives and Saccos in Uganda,” said Mr Bongonzya.

“We need to have the conflicting laws and regulations from the three government institutions harmonised for the smooth running of our financial services. These multiple laws and regulations seem to be like one woman officially married to three men,” he added.

In response, the State minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Mr David Bahati, who was the chief guest, promised to seek Cabinet’s intervention for possible harmonisation.

“Bearing in mind that taxes are important for national development, I will present your proposal of reducing taxes on savings of your members to the government for possible consideration. I will also spearhead the process of harmonising the conflicting laws and regulations governing the performance of financial cooperatives and Saccos in the country for their smooth running,” Mr Bahati said.

The minister warned members of the public against investing their money in dubious money lending institutions owned by fraudsters that promise to offer high interest rates and defraud the members before disappearing.

Recently, online fraudsters ran away with people’s deposits of about Shs3b in Kigezi Sub-region after promising them high interest rates on their savings.

“Deposit your money in the established Saccos, financial cooperatives and commercial banks. If someone tells you to deposit with them Shs1m and get Shs3m after one month, automatically know that those are thieves that want to run away with your hard-earned money. Avoid luxurious lifestyles and safeguard your money if you want to be rich,” Mr Bahati said.

He encouraged the people to form working groups and benefit from the Shs100m that will be given to every parish in Uganda under the Parish Development Model in the next financial year.

He also revealed government plans to equip registered Saccos and financial cooperatives with digital equipment that will help them to detect clients with multiple loans from various financial institutions.