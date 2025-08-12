Sacked pastor was remorseful – Watoto Church

The leadership of Watoto Church Ministries has said they forgave a youth pastor who they dismissed over sexual immorality, but closed the doors, and any window, for his return to the Church leadership.

“We as leadership have forgiven him in response to his remorsefulness,” Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the team leader at Watoto Church, told this publication on August 11.

However, he emphasised that Watoto Church maintains strict policies that clearly outline expectations for all ministry staff and specify consequences when they are breached.

Pastor Rwotlonyo said the incident, which placed the pastor in the eye of the storm, did not involve any members of the congregation or minors.

“As a matter of policy, we don’t divulge details concerning staff who have left the ministry, and as far as we know, it doesn’t involve members of the congregation or minors… We continue to pray for Zane [Mugabi, the dismissed pastor],” Pastor Rwotlonyo said.

He did not disclose specific details of the misconduct. Multiple people close to Mr Mugabi said they were not in a position to comment on the matter and requested that the now former youth pastor, who had reportedly been in the Mukono branch by the time of his dismissal, be given time to recover from the incident. Our efforts to reach Mr Mugabi for comment were futile by press time.

The Church did not address questions raised to it about the extent of the practice or if the incident was an isolated one, but Pastor Rwotlonyo said: “As a ministry, we remain committed to supporting people grappling with similar issues.”

The Church did not also specify how long they had been investigating the matter, or when it happened. Watoto Church on Sunday announced the dismissal of one of the pastors over allegations of sexual immorality.

In a video message broadcast during services across all its branches, the Church leadership said it upholds high moral standards and expects its leaders to exemplify them.

Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the team leader at Watoto Church. PHOTO/COURTESY OF WATOTO CHURCH’S X HANDLE

Pastor Rwotlonyo described the incident as “unfortunate” and one that undermines the core values of the institution. “This is a very sad moment for us as a church. We are committed to walking in righteousness and holding each other accountable to the Word of God,” Pastor Rwotlonyo said in the less-than-two-minute address.

Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the team leader at Watoto Church

We as leadership have forgiven him in response to his remorsefulness... As a matter of policy, we don’t divulge details concerning staff who have left the ministry, and as far as we know, it doesn’t involve members of the congregation or minors… We continue to pray for Zane [Mugabi, the dismissed pastor]... As a ministry, we remain committed to supporting people grappling with similar issues.

Background

Founded in 1984 as Kampala Pentecostal Church (KPC) and later renamed Watoto Church, the institution has grown into one of Uganda’s largest evangelical congregations, with multiple campuses across the country. Beyond worship, the church is known for its community outreach programmes, particularly Watoto Child Care Ministries. Watoto has long maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward moral and ethical breaches among its leaders.

Pastors and ministry heads are required to uphold strict biblical standards of conduct, with any violation, especially involving sexual immorality, subject to swift investigation and removal from leadership.

The Church has previously emphasised that leadership is both a privilege and a moral responsibility, requiring integrity, accountability, and a life beyond reproach.

According to its website, Watoto Church has a leadership structure, with a Church Council (CC) at its apex. The Church Council is the overall policy and regulatory organ of Watoto Church and ensures good practice at all levels.