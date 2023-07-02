SafeBoda out to hail new era

Data is considered the new currency in today’s world. It is, however, important, Mr Martin Mubangizi—the head of the United Nations Global Pulse’s Kampala office—adds to understand the art of mining wealth from the data.

It appears the operators of the ride-hailing app SafeBoda know all too well that proper utilisation of data collected can open up many opportunities. When SafeBoda users were rating riders on the app, little did they know that the company would use their ratings to tailor new products for them.

It was one evening in May when William Gerison Otim encountered the new products. A regular SafeBoda user, Otim noticed a change when he opened the app. The data analyst was being offered two riding options—plus and saver ride.

The journey to work usually costs anywhere between Shs2,000 to 2,500 as per SafeBoda’s calculation.

This time, though, the Saver ride option indicated a slight increment of Shs500, pushing the estimation to between Shs2,500 and 3,000.

A May 22 media statement indicates that the new service was “designed to provide customers with a greater choice of affordable, high-quality transportation options, while also empowering SafeBoda’s driver community with better earning opportunities.”

Mr Derrick Katushabe, SafeBoda’s publicist, told Sunday Monitor that the Plus ride option elevates benefits such as insurance cover in case of an accident.

This, he added, would be provided by an insurer, “going up to Shs25m” in coverage of damages.

The Plus ride option also avails users with top experienced riders who have clean and neat passenger helmets and hair nets.

The riders are also well acquainted with navigating the global positioning system and a retraining process has bettered their road safety tactics as per Katushabe.

While Katushabe insists that “both [Plus and Saver] options … have good quality service” regardless, the data analyst in Otim realised that it takes more time for a Saver ride to be successfully hailed than a Plus ride. Do the app’s algorithms favour the latter over the former?

“Driver availability depends on location and time. Nothing like favours since even Plus drivers still receive saver ride requests,” Katushabe told Sunday Monitor. According to Mr Ricky Rapa Thomson, the co-founder and director of SafeBoda, the “new services are an important step towards fulfilling our mission to make transportation safer and more affordable for everyone in Africa just by a click of a button.”

There are no prizes for guessing what option SafeBoda riders would prefer their customers to gravitate toward.

Ezra, who earned several extra tokens to guarantee his status as a Plus rider, told Sunday Monitor that the Plus option will “uplift our livelihoods as riders.”

In doing so, it will prove that data truly holds the value of a new currency.