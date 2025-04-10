SAGE official remanded over Shs57m theft

Tororo Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded Josephine Naluyima, a 32-year-old marketing officer with Centenary Rural Development Bank, to Morukatipe Farm Prison over alleged theft and conspiracy to steal over Shs57 million meant for Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment of elderly people.

Naluyima, who pleaded not guilty, was charged alongside David Asangai, a community development officer attached to Tororo District local government.

The prosecution alleges that between September 25 and October 6, 2023, Naluyima and Asangai, along with others still at large, diverted funds meant for SAGE beneficiaries in various sub-counties in Tororo and Busia districts. The charges include theft and conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to sections 237 (1) and 244 of the Penal Code Act, and section 363 of the Penal Code Act.

During the court hearing, Chief Magistrate Abert Asiimwe advised Josephine to repent for stealing money meant for the elderly, stating, "If you did any investment with the money, please consider that investment as not yours because the owners of the money are shedding tears."

The magistrate further emphasized that if Josephine didn't know where the money went, she should reveal who took it, as no robbery was reported, implying she might still be in possession of the funds.

Josephine and Asangai were remanded to Morukatipe Farm Prison until April 16, 2025, when the case will be mentioned. The prosecution is amending the charges to include embezzlement, which could lead to a capital offense triable by the Anti-Corruption Court. The suspects were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and Uganda Police Force from their hideouts in Luwero district.

The court heard that the alleged theft was discovered after beneficiaries of the SAGE program reported non-payment of their grants. An investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of Josephine and Asangai. The prosecution alleges that the duo, along with others, conspired to divert the funds meant for the elderly people.