Sagging power lines leave locals at risk of electrocution

Six Villages in Namutumba District have gone three months without electricity, while there is fear of electrocution among locals after an electricity pole broke, leaving several intertwined power lines sagging.

The Villages include Kasedere ‘A’ and ‘B’, Nakyere, Nawampandu ‘A’, and ‘B’, and Namuwondo.

The situation prompted power distributor Umeme to disconnect electricity in Namuwondo Trading Centre, a converging point for most residents of the aforementioned villages, leaving at least 4,000 locals without power and several businesses affected.

Mr Yona Nabongho, a resident of Nawampandu Trading Centre, says the dreaded pole is next to a rice huller business, whose owner has since closed allegedly for not making any money and fear of being electrocuted.

“Electrocution can take place any time; so, we request Umeme to replace this pole and avert an imminent catastrophe,” Mr Nabongho says.

Mr Daniel Kalileku, another resident who operates a salon, says he has spent three months without electricity and resorted to solar power; however, he is making losses because solar power is unreliable especially when it rains the whole day.

“Namutumba is one of the districts that spend two weeks without power and when it comes back it only lasts for a few hours,” he adds.

Ms Oliver Nampina, a resident of Namuwondo Village, says the electricity pole was “rotten” and was only dropped by heavy rains characterised by winds. “It is time Umeme think of replacing old poles with new ones,” she says.

Mr Jaberi Nabongho, the chairperson of traders at Nawampandu Trading Centre, says they have engaged district authorities and Members of Parliament, who reportedly promised to put right the pole, but they are still waiting on that assurance.

Mr Paul Akamba, the Busiki Constituency Member of Parliament, however, attributes power blackouts in Namutumba district to old electricity poles and power lines, which he said are collapsing and need to be replenished.

“The power lines from Iganga district to Namutumba were built some time back and are old, so, when it rains heavily, the poles collapse. The power lines need to be refurbished and we are engaging Umeme in that regard,” Mr Akamba said.

When contacted, Mr Peter Kaujju, the head of communications at Umeme, said he was not aware of that problematic situation. “Which place is that? Okay, let me get back to you,” he said.