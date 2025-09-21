Sai crafts vision for the future from the red dirt

The door to the studio creaks open, and the smell hits first, a heady cocktail of rust, wood shavings, varnish, and the faint tang of solder. Morning light slices through the patched iron-sheet roof, spotlighting a room that is equal parts scrapyard and cathedral. Broken phone screens glint like frost, bottle caps clatter underfoot, coils of wire sprawl like sleeping snakes, and old clock faces stare blankly from a corner.

This is no ordinary workshop. It is Simon Peter Ojok Sai’s ‘trash lab’, the birthplace of portraits and installations that speak louder than most canvases. Sai moves quietly through the clutter, as if in conversation with it. A bent spoon is held to the light, weighed, then set aside. Wires are untangled with the patience of a surgeon. “To me,” he says, “it’s the object or material that speaks first.”

Here, he is less a scavenger and more an alchemist, transforming cast-offs into cultural gold. The artist’s journey begins in a small home in Gulu, where creativity was stitched into daily life. “My mother was a knitter while my father was a tailor who never discarded fabric offcuts,” he recalls, adding, “Instead, he saved them for future use. I learned from my father’s example of not wasting anything, and these experiences were deeply rooted in me from a younger age.” At university, there was no place for this instinct. Gulu had no art school, no visual arts department, and few who considered art a real career. So he enrolled in Business Administration, a compromise that gnawed at him.

“It was a very hard decision to make, but I had to do it in order to have peace of mind,” he says of the day he finally walked away from the course. “If I didn’t do it, I believe there would be no Sai Arts.” His father disapproved, but not his mother. It was a leap into uncertainty, but also the start of a creative life that would transform both waste and perception. To grasp Sai’s work, you must understand Gulu, a city whose memory is still lined with the scars of a two-decade war.

He says, “Growing up in Gulu was very challenging. There was a limited art market, limited art materials, no curators, no specific art school or institution up to now. No parent would look at art as a career for his or her child. That made almost 70 percent of the current northern Uganda visual artists become self-taught, including me.”

A new breed

Out of that scarcity came a generation of resourceful artists who learned to create with what they had: wood, scrap metal, charcoal, and discarded fabrics. Sai’s work carries that DNA. His portraits and installations are not just art; they are survival stories, built from fragments of a city still rebuilding itself. One evening, Sai gathered the remnants of his old phones, laptops, printers, and keyboards, piling them on his studio table until they looked like a miniature scrapyard.

“I looked at the e-waste in the form of money being wasted,” he remembers. “The need to add value on such waste resulted into Saicology, my self-portrait.” The result is a 70x90cm face pieced together from what most people would sweep into a bin. It is haunting and luminous all at once, a portrait of an artist rebuilt from the debris of his own consumption, and a metaphor for Gulu itself.

The artist’s portfolio now includes portraits of 2Pac, Bob Marley, and Michael Jackson, each a cultural icon brought back to life through bottle caps, circuit boards, and twisted wire. “2Pac is a representation of hip-hop’s power to address social issues, political awareness, and self-expression,” he says. “Bob Marley is a symbol of reggae, peace, and social justice. Michael Jackson broke racial barriers and through his ‘Earth Song’ highlighted the damage caused by human activity to the planet.”

Wrong impression corrected

Standing before these works feels like standing before a shrine, fragments of consumer trash forming faces that once challenged the world to wake up. “At the beginning, most people did not understand the concept of my work,” Sai admits. But as he started to feature in exhibitions, Sai Art Exhibition (2019, Gulu), Gulu Art Exhibition (2020), Uganda Innovation Week (2022, Kampala), Look One Group Exhibition (2022, Kampala), and The Silent Invasion (2023, Masaka), audiences began to see beyond the “junk.”

His work even crossed borders to the Young Art Auction (2017 to 2019, Vienna). Each show became both gallery and classroom, a space where viewers were invited to confront their own consumption habits and imagine what discarded materials might yet become. Sai is no solitary artist tinkering away in his studio. He has turned his practice into a platform. Through Yugi ARTs Foundation, he has raised awareness about environmental issues and increased the volume of waste recycled through art.

And as co-founder of Northern Uganda Visual Artists (NUVA), he has created a much-needed network for local creatives. “I build relationships with young artists, understanding their goals and challenges, creating space for them to ask questions, share ideas, and seek feedback. I share my recycling techniques and help them navigate the business side of art. I even provide them with workspace and tools.”

Wastepreneurship

Peter Ojok Sai’s studio, once just a personal sanctuary, now buzzes with apprentices, visitors, and collaborators, a laboratory not just for objects, but for a new generation of eco-conscious artists. For Sai, art is activism in disguise. “My work is promoting the concept of wastepreneurship, waste as a resource, showcasing creative alternatives to traditional materials and inspiring behavioural change through its aesthetic and social impact,” he says.

Working with waste has changed him, too. “It has significantly altered my consumption habits- reduced consumption, more mindful purchasing, and a preference for sustainable options,” he reflects. This is why he sees artists as crucial players in climate and waste conversations. “They can raise awareness and inspire action,” he insists. “We must engage with sustainability themes in our artwork.”

When asked what he hopes a child in Gulu might feel upon stumbling across his work years from now, Sai doesn’t hesitate: “Inspired.” And how does he wish to be remembered? “A mastermind.” He leans back, surrounded by half-formed sculptures and waiting piles of waste, and smiles. “Success to me looks like passion, liking myself, liking what I do, and liking how I do it.”