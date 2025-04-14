Saka Bridge closes trade gap in three sub-regions

The Saaka Bridge, officially commissioned on January 15, significantly improves connectivity between the Bukedi, Busoga, and Teso sub-regions.

The road has, however, been in use since last year. For decades, the Saka swamp crossing, approximately 3.5km long on the Kaliro-Pallisa road in Pallisa District, had remained a threat to locals and curtailed trade.

Many locals, including school-going children, lost their lives and others sustained severe injuries as they attempted to cross the swamp using canoes, which at times capsized and led to loss of lives. The crossing, which lies downstream of the Tirinyi Swamp and is crossed by the River Mpologoma that feeds into Lake Kyoga, had also cut off Pallisa District, one of the districts in the Bukedi Sub-region, and had tremendously affected trade, as well as denied locals access to social services.

The LCV chairperson of Pallisa District, Mr Patrick Duchu, told Daily Monitor that the situation is changing following the reconstruction of Saka Bridge by the government. “There is improved access to social services like schools and medical services by the local community, who use the swamp crossing now,” he said.

He said connectivity between Kaliro and Pallisa districts in Bukedi and Busoga Sub-regions has been fully restored and vehicle operational costs have reduced. “We now have traders from Busoga and Teso in our markets because of the bridge and this has created employment opportunities for our people,” Mr Duchu, said. The bridge reconstruction was funded by the government and it was undertaken by Arab Contractors.

The construction started on July 15, 2022 and was completed on January 15 2025. The same contractor also undertook the construction of Tirinyi-Palisa-Kumi and Palisa-Kamonkoli at Shs479 billion. According to the locals, Saka Bridge, which was washed away by floods on October 29, 2019, had contributed to high levels of household poverty.

The district, which has poverty levels at 37 percent with per capita income of 43.7 percent and a GDP per capita of $135 (Shs488,866) sits on a total area of 1,956 km2 (755sq mi) of which land area is 564 km2 (604 sq mi). Trading centres on the route, which connects North Bukedi to the regions of Teso and Busoga, which were once ghost centres are now full of life.

Mr Max Kalenzi, the village chairperson of Nagonde A Village in Kasodo Sub-county, said its town council should be upgraded to municipality. “We also ask the government to consider constructing a value addition factory in this area to create jobs for our youth,” Mr Kalenzi, said.

Mr John Kirya, another resident, said living standards have improved and also the price of land has drastically gone up from Shs3 million for a 50 by 100 plot to Shs10 Million. Mr David Ochwa, the MP for Agule County in Pallisa District, said the bridge is a great link that will improve the livelihoods of the people.

Health workers at Pallisa Hospital told Daily Monitor that the government should consider upgrading the hospital, saying they are currently receiving an overwhelming number of patients from Teso and Busoga since the bridge was worked on.