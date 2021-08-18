Salaamu Musumba withdraws election petition against Kadaga

By Tausi Nakato More by this Author

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) vice president, Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, has withdrawn a petition she had filed challenging the election of Ms Rebecca Kadaga as the Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament.

Ms Musumba had, in a petition filed at Jinja High Court, alleged that Ms Kadaga (NRM), who was declared winner of the January 14 election, committed numerous electoral offences before and during the polls.

She further contended that the Electoral Commission (EC) returning officer for Kamuli District arbitrarily and irregularly declared Ms Kadaga, currently the third deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs, as the elected Kamuli District Woman MP.

Ms Musumba alleged that her genuine poll results were reduced at several polling stations while inflating the votes for Ms Kadaga thereby denying her deserved victory.

The case proceedings are still ongoing, presided over by justice Isa Sserunkuma. Only Ms Musumba is present at the court.