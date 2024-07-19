Salaries of police and prisons chiefs doubled

The monthly salaries of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba, and Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP) Johnson Byabashaija and those of their deputies have been more than doubled in the new salary structure of Financial year 2024/25 that takes effect this month.

The IGP and the CGP will each earn Shs15.4m per month, up from Shs6.8m, while Deputy IGP James Ochaya and Deputy CGP Samuel Akena will earn Shs13.8m up from Shs6.7m

The monthly pay of the third-ranking officer in both institutions, who is the Assistant Inspector General of Police/Prisons (AIGP), has been increased to Shs6.47m from Shs2.3m.

Junior personnel in the Force have also benefited from the salary enhancements, with salaries of the five lowest ranks increased by between Shs64,000 and Shs79,000.

A Special Police Constable, the lowest rank, will now earn Shs440,000, up from Shs375,200; a Police Constable/Prison Warder Shs559,972 and a Lance Corporal Shs570,872.

A Corporal Police/Corporal Warder will earn Shs600,000 while a Sergeant of Police/Sergeant Warder/ Wardress sergeant will take home Shs 653,035.

The changes are contained in a circular issued by Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate dated June 30.

Other beneficiaries of salary enhancements in the current financial year include ranks in the UPDF, the Internal Security Organisation and the External Security Organisation.

“A total of Shs334.95b has been allocated for enhancement of lower ranks in the UPDF, all ranks except those already enhanced in the UPF, all ranks except those already enhanced in the Uganda Prisons Services, and some ranks in the ISO and the ESO to address pay disparities,” the circular states

This publication was unable to access the breakdown of the enhancements for the UPDF, ISO and ESO.

On June 14, during the reading of the Budget Speech, Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija announced that personnel below the rank of Captain would get a 25 percent salary increment.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Defence Public Information officer, confirmed the enhancements, saying they would be key in “improving the morale of our cadres.” Last financial year, the government increased the salaries of scientists in mainstream public service, health professionals, tutors, and science teachers.

In this lot, the assistant IGP, who is a scientist, saw the highest increment of Shs9m settling at Shs12.7m.

Their humanities counterparts, the Assistant IGP (Administrative) have benefitted from the new increment, with an increase from Shs2.4m to Shs6.4m.

In the revised rates, a Senior Commissioner of Police/Prisons (Administrative) will earn Shs6.8m, a Commissioner of Police/Prisons Shs6.4m; a Senior Superintendent of Police/Prisons Shs2.2m; a Superintendent of Police/Prisons Shs2m; and Shs1.6m for the Assistant Superintendent of Police/Prisons (Administrative).

Mr Frank Baine, the Prisons spokesperson, said: “It’s very welcome…You know, the economy has not been okay. And if you look at like, for example, if a Senior Commissioner was getting Shs2 million. We are doing patriotism.”

The government hopes to match the pay of all ranks across security agencies in the next four years. Currently, personnel in the army earn more than their corresponding ranks in police and Prisons. A senior Commissioner in prisons, who now earns Shs6.8m, for example, is at the level of a Major General, who earns Shs12m.

“We have been progressively advancing as the economy stabilises…hopefully we shall have a salary matching for all the security agencies as time goes by,” Mr Baine said.

Mr Jim Mugunga, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, said the entire public service would be subject to reviews in a phased manner.

“The Executive has been consistent and clear, promising that a phased incremental approach will be undertaken to cover other elements of the public service, depending on deepening of the revenue resource envelope,” he said.

The enhancements, along with other recruitment of heads of departments in local governments, teachers and health personnel will see the total wage bill increase by Shs222b, to a total of Shs7.7t.

Background