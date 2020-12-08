Saleh rejects call to return to Kapeeka 

By Martin Okudi More by this Author

Gen Salim Saleh, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme, has turned down a request to establish more investments in Kapeeka Sub-county, Nakaseke District.

Gen Saleh said Nakaseke has had its fair share of development and now is the time to develop other areas.

“For them they thought I would stay in Nakaseke forever but when I just disappeared, they have come looking for me. But from what I have seen, how can I leave Gulu and go back to Kapeeka honestly?” he said on Saturday at the commissioning of Gulu City Bus Terminal.

Gen Saleh was responding to a request by a delegation of Nakaseke District officials led by former Finance minister Syda Bbumba, who attended the commissioning of the bus terminal.

Ms Bbumba said Gen Saleh is a catalyst in development.

“Gen Saleh is a man who never fails right from the time of the struggle. He is a true Ugandan, who is spreading development across the country and we need him back in our district,” she said.

Gen Saleh, who is also President Museveni’s younger brother, is credited for spearheading the development of factories at Kapeeka.

Kapeeka has several factories in Liao Shen Industrial Park managed by China¹s Zhong Da Group and Zhang’s Group. The park was started in June 2015. Some of the industries in the park include maize, fruit and tiles factories.

The commissioned bus terminal in Gulu City, which can accommodate up to 20 buses, is owned by Nyeko Charles Lukwayi Enterprises. The facility that sits on 1.3 acre land was constructed at a cost of Shs1.4 billion.

Mr Anthony Okello, the co-director of Nyeko Charles Lukwayi Enterprises, said the facility has 61 rental units. Gulu City Town Clerk Edward Kiwanuka said they have open door policy for investors in order to spur economic development.

“We don’t work in isolation; private developers can establish businesses in the city as long as they follow the criteria set by the technical team,” Mr Kiwanuka said.