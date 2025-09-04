Saleh to ambassadors: Align your work with Musevenomics

Senior Presidential Adviser on Defence and Security Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh, has urged Uganda’s ambassadors and high commissioners to align their operational strategies with President Museveni’s economic vision—popularly known as Musevenomics—if they are to remain effective. Opening the 2025 Ambassadors’ Conference at Gulu University Library on Monday, Gen Saleh said he was unsettled by the newly launched Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Strategy (ECDS 2025) of the Foreign Affairs ministry, which he argued risks running parallel to the President’s economic blueprint. He reminded participants that in January 2020, the ministry sought Museveni’s approval for a draft of the strategy. But in a March reply, the President rejected it, saying it ignored the primary drivers of growth he has consistently championed.

“The President discredited it because none of his ideas are in the document,” Gen Saleh said. “ECDS is not going to work unless you align yourselves with the factors of production. If they are absent, then you have problems,” he added. Uganda has already shifted from sector-based to programme-based planning, he added, warning that embassies must urgently adapt. He compared the new strategy to NDP III, “the most contested plan in Uganda’s history,” and cautioned diplomats to be careful about what they project.

Economic focus of diplomacy

Foreign Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo told the envoys that their role has shifted fundamentally, saying that they are no longer just diplomats but also Uganda’s frontline “salespersons, negotiators and facilitators of prosperity.” “You will be required to present your achievements and plans with a razor-sharp focus on three areas—agro-industrialisation, tourism, and oil and gas,” Gen Odongo said. “The government’s tenfold strategy and NDP IV are your marching orders. Your performance will be measured by your contribution to these plans,” he added. The minister said the annual conference offers a platform to reflect on challenges and realign with emerging realities such as industrialisation, tourism promotion, mineral beneficiation, and innovation. But he acknowledged difficulties: insecurity in neighbouring countries, economic headwinds abroad, and regional conflicts. “Despite some stability in Somalia and Eastern Eurasia, tensions in South Sudan remain a concern, and conflict in Sudan is equally worrying,” Gen Odongo said.

‘Not marketing enough’

Retired Lt Gen Philip Idro, a former ambassador and now principal advisor to Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), argued that Uganda’s foreign missions are not doing enough to market the country. In Musevenomics, he said, the President insists on transforming households from subsistence to a money economy, through programmes such as the National Agricultural Advisory Services, Prosperity for All, OWC, Emyooga and the Parish Development Model. But the central challenge remains finding markets. “Gold, tourism and remittances now bring in more than agricultural exports,” Mr Idro noted. “Agriculture is $3 billion, but growth is coming from where you least expect. We need a proper analysis of where our best friends are and where we can focus growth,” he added. He urged diplomats to embrace Musevenomics fully and provide honest assessments. “We need synergies and coordination so that we know exactly what to do. We should understand our history and new intentions as a country; this requires dialogue so we can coexist.”

Accountability issues

Beyond strategy, the conference is also addressing management concerns. An Auditor General’s report shows that by the end of FY2024/25, only 19 out of 78 accounting officers in Uganda’s missions abroad were recommended for reappointment due to accountability gaps. The Permanent Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry, Mr Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, admitted weaknesses in creating markets for Uganda’s exports but stressed the need for joint effort.

“We have had challenges in some markets where we’ve been given opportunities but failed to sustain ourselves,” he said. “The ministry doesn’t own products—these come from Agriculture, Trade, Tourism and others. Our job is to sell them, and we need all stakeholders on board,” he added. He said the new strategy was prepared with input from multiple ministries and agencies, including Agriculture, Trade, Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Bureau of Standards, Bank of Uganda and Finance. “As far as Musevenomics is concerned, I am a student myself,” Mr Bagiire said. “I am confident heads of mission will follow suit,” he added.

Origins of the strategy

The ECDS, formally launched on Tuesday, stems from a 2016 presidential directive for all foreign missions to embrace economic and commercial diplomacy.

The ministry initially piloted it in eight embassies across Europe, the Americas and Asia before scaling up into the full strategy. According to officials, the aim is to position Uganda’s 78 missions as active drivers of trade, investment and image-building abroad, while aligning with Museveni’s focus on production, household incomes and market creation. But as Gen Saleh’s sharp remarks underscored, unless envoys closely synchronise with Musevenomics, their strategies risk not only presidential disapproval but also ineffectiveness in delivering results for Uganda’s economy.

What they say

Gen Salim Saleh, Senior Presidential Adviser on Defence and Security: “ECDS is not going to work unless you align yourselves with the factors of production. If they are absent, then you have problems.”

Gen Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “You are no longer just diplomats; you are the front-line salespersons, negotiators, and facilitators of Uganda’s prosperity. Your primary task is to champion our economic interests with vigour and precision.”

BACKGROUND

President Museveni’s economic philosophy, popularly dubbed Musevenomics, traces its roots to his long-held belief that Uganda’s transformation must be anchored in production at the household level. Since the late 1990s, Mr Museveni has argued that the key to lifting Uganda out of poverty is shifting citizens from subsistence farming into the money economy. The blueprint emphasises five classic factors of production: land, labour, capital, entrepreneurship and knowledge — but insists they are meaningless without reliable markets. To this end, he has pushed programmes that tie households directly to production and income generation.



