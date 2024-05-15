Salesman remanded over criminal trespass at Nakasero State Lodge

A 40-year-old salesman has been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly trespassing at Nakasero State Lodge in Kampala.

The state told the court on Wednesday that Shafik Bwanika intended to annoy the person of the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni when he allegedly entered the premises of his official home.

Bwanika, a resident of Makindye Barracks Zone in Makindye Division, Kampala was arraigned before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi and pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal trespass and threatening violence.

The state prosecutor, Mr Martin Nambafu told the magistrate that on April 30, 2024, at State Lodge, Nakasero in the Kampala District, the Bwanika drove into Mr Museveni’s premises which are considered a restricted area, with intent to intimidate or annoy the president of the Republic of Uganda.

The prosecution further states that Bwanika with intent to intimidate or annoy Pte Abas Ssekanjajo, a Special Force’s Command guard on duty at the time, threatened to knock or injure him using his car.

Pte Ssekanjajo is said to have opened fire at Bwanika’s car. A woman who was in Bwanika’s co-driver’s seat was shot in the fracas, according to records before court.