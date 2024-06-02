Sanctions: Not US or UK's job to fight corruption in Uganda- Baryomunsi

The ICT and National Guidance minister, Chris Baryomunsi has described the recent sanctions slapped on Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other former and current government officials as irregular and uncalled for.

According to him, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) which has been in power for nearly four decades stands for zero tolerance for corruption and we have internal mechanisms for handling corruption.

“It’s not the UK or the US to fight corruption for us. As a government, we do fight corruption But also, we don`t act by impulse, because social media or the media has reported it. We investigate, we adduce evidence, and we take actions, so which evidence does the US government or the UK government have?’’ Mr Baryomunsi wondered in an interview with this reporter on the sidelines of the wedding ceremony of the minister for justice and constitutional affairs, Norbert Mao who is also the president of the Democratic Party.

The United States said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on Ms Among, Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugoloobi, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agness Nandutu, former Minister for Karamoja Affairs Goretti Kitutu, and former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu over accusations of involvement in significant corruption and gross violations of human rights.

The US also sanctioned Among’s spouse, Moses Magogo Hassim; Kitutu’s spouse, Michael George Kitutu; and Lugolobi’s spouse, Evelyne Nakimera; they also are generally ineligible for entry into the United States because of the actions of their spouses.

US sanctions come weeks after the United Kingdom also imposed travel bans and asset freezes against Ms Among, Ms Kitutu, and Ms Nandutu.

However, Mr Baryomunsi who represents Kinkizi East in Parliament believes the sanctions are indirectly birthed from the Ant-Homosexuality Act enacted by Uganda in May last year.

According to him, the US and UK governments were irked by the law hence using the allegations of corruption to punish the individuals involved in the process.

‘’We believe that the UK and the US are just using this as a cover but the main reason behind this is most likely the law which we passed on homosexuality that is annoying them but they fear to say so but then they use the idea of corruption. But all these allegations of corruption internally, we are going to handle them as a political party and as a government,’’ Mr Baryomunsi said.

He said some of the officials listed in the sanctions are being prosecuted in courts of law.

‘’The concerns we raised are the grounds and reasons being given for the sanctioning. There is more than meets the eye because when you get people like the former ministers for Karamoja and the Hon Lugoloobi, they are being prosecuted in the courts of law regarding the issues of iron sheets and the court has not yet passed a verdict. How then do you come and say we are issuing sanctions because these people are corrupt when the courts have not said so? In Uganda, there is the presumption of innocence until you plead guilty or are declared guilty by a competent court of law.’’

He added that the government is conducting thorough investigations into the allegations through its different arms.

According to him, the sanctions will not affect the relationships between the government of Uganda and the UK, and the US.

‘’Our relationships with these governments remain cordial, friendly and strong,” he said.

Several government officials, including President Museveni, have in the past admitted that corruption and impunity remain some of the biggest challenges of NRM which has been in power for nearly four decades.