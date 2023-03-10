Sanity has returned to Karamoja – deputy IGP

The deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has said that there is sanity in the Karamoja sub-region, following the intense disarmament operations that have extremely reduced guns in civilians’ hands.

Karamoja region was since 2021 hit by a new wave of cattle rustling and road ambushes staining the 15 years of peace that the region had gained after the disarmament exercise of 2004 to 2008. This prompted security joint forces to re-launch the ongoing operations to get rid of the guns used by the Karimojong warriors.

“We’re now seeing the fruits of the operations and deployment. Currently, if you go to Karamoja it is very difficult to see someone with a gun apart from security personnel. We believe in the shortest period of time we shall see the Karamoja everyone wants to see,” he said.

Maj Gen Katsigazi made the assessment while receiving 14 motorcycles from European Union’s Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) to be used by police to patrol the land.

“We want to see that there is peace in Karamoja, if someone is a farmer, he can go to his garden peacefully, if someone is a herdsman, he can look after his animals without being hindered by anyone, just like any other parts of Uganda."

Maj Gen Katsigazi said the policing in Karamoja will be better, and the general crime will reduce. Police have constructed seven new police posts, with nine housing units for police officers in the districts of Abim, Kotido, Moroto, Napak and Nakapiripirit.

Mr Gonzaga Mayanja, who represented Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary at the Office of Prime Minister, applauded the financial support by the European Union towards improving safety and security in Karamoja.

“I want to urge the police leadership to use the donated motorcycles and the constructed houses for the intended purpose, in order to benefit the communities,” he said.

Ms Nadia Cannata, the head of the section for sustainable development at the European Union delegation to Uganda, said that the European Union is aware that stability and security are preconditions for the social and economic development of an area like Karamoja, the reason why they are supporting Police.