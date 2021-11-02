Some of the guards for Saracen Uganda Ltd. The Security company recently recruited guards to protect key oil and gas security installations at the central processing facilities as construction of the national oil pipeline begins. PHOTO | FILE

Saracen fight: URSB sides with Jovia Saleh

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Background. Both Ms Jovia Saleh and the South Africans accuse the other of trying to steal the company. SSL claims the South Africans altered the new shareholding without the knowledge and concurrence of Gen Saleh, which was allegedly a clandestine business coup.
  • SSL also claims that the South African shareholders mismanaged the company, including locking Ms Jovia Saleh out of management and board meetings. 

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has reversed the decision of High Court in the ownership dispute over Saracen Uganda Ltd, or SUL, by ruling again that the shareholding structure of the company should revert to the time of incorporation in 1995.

