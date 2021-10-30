Sarah Opendi elected new UWOPA chairperson

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Uganda Women Parliamentary Association Friday evening elected Ms Sarah Opendi (Tororo) as its new chairperson taking over from Ms Pamela Kamugo (Budaka).

Ms Opendi beat Ms Olive Katwesigye when she scored 66 votes against Katwesigye's 30 votes in an election held in Kampala.

Ms Opendi who is the former state minister for health and for minerals vowed to promote the women's agenda and to ensure that all gender-related Bills are passed into law.

Also in attendance was Ms Betty Amongi, who committed to lobbying the government to ensure that it directs more resources towards the women’s cause.

"Women play an important role in fighting for gender-related issues. Our doors will always remain open for issues of women. We cannot drive the agenda alone without the support of men, non-state actors, and all stakeholders," Ms Amongi said. UWOPA brings together all women MPs to advocate for women's cause.

Ms Opendi hailed women for voting for her even after receiving calls with directives that she shouldn't be voted.

"Bills like the Market Bill and Succession Bill will be supported since they come a long way in empowering women," she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Nabukenya Brenda, the Luweero Woman MP was elected vice-chairperson, while Ms Nakazibwe Rania was elected secretary-general. Also, each region elected a representative to serve on the association.