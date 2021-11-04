Saudi Arabia to back climate change initiatives in Africa

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • One of the initiative’s deliverables is to plant 50 billion trees in the region, thus achieving the five per cent global target for afforestation.

The Saudi Arabian government has promised to support climate change initiatives that curb carbon emissions in the Middle East and Africa. 

