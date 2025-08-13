Saudi envoy calls for prioritising education investment for the young generation

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Uganda, Mohammed Bin Khalil Faroudah, has urged parents to prioritise investing in their children’s education, emphasising that the process should begin at the grassroots level to build a solid foundation for future success.

Speaking during the official commissioning of a new administration block at Lugo Orphanage Primary School in Luwero on Wednesday, constructed by the Saudi-based Muslim World League (MWL), Mr Faroudah described education as the backbone of any nation’s development, noting that early investment would significantly contribute to Uganda’s long-term growth and prosperity.

“We are certain that if our children receive the necessary support right from primary school, they will be better equipped to plan for their future and make meaningful decisions in life,” Mr Faroudah said. He also called on Muslims to be role models in their communities by promoting unity, generosity, and mutual respect. “If we have good representatives, it shows that in our religion, people can freely associate with others and support any initiative aimed at improving society,” he noted.

Mr Faroudah commended the collaborative spirit shown during the event, which brought together local leaders, religious figures, and community members, describing it as a healthy partnership between different stakeholders.

Dr Abdul Aziz Ahmad Sarhan, head of the international delegation of the MWL, reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to supporting education and humanitarian programmes in Uganda. He said the Saudi Arabian government is committed to providing both education assistance and food relief, mainly for refugees and host communities. According to him, education is not only a pathway to personal success but also a foundation for building peaceful and progressive societies. “The most valuable legacy parents can leave for their children is quality education, which empowers them to make wise decisions, contribute to their communities, and shape a better future for the nation,” he said.

The MWL Country Director in Uganda, Muhammed Gabriel Amumalan, said their work focuses on strengthening Muslim-based schools, aiding orphans, and supporting refugee communities. “We construct school structures, help orphans access education like other children, and address urgent humanitarian needs,” he explained, noting that all funding comes directly from Saudi Arabia. He commended the Ugandan government for creating a conducive environment for MWL operations, adding that so far, the organisation has invested approximately Shs200 million in Lugo Orphanage Primary School, including administrative structures.

Lugo Orphanage Primary School Head Teacher, Muhammad Ssenabulya, expressed gratitude for MWL’s support, noting that many government-aided schools struggle because parents mistakenly believe all services are provided for free. When he assumed leadership in 2012, the school had only 36 pupils due to a lack of resources and parental involvement. Today, enrolment stands at 692 pupils, a transformation he attributes to MWL’s unwavering support in infrastructure, teaching materials, and direct aid to orphans. “Some teachers are paid by the government, which has helped improve academic performance and increased enrolment, but parental support is still crucial,” Mr Ssenabulya said. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration between parents, the government, and development partners like the MWL to sustain progress and ensure quality education for all children.

During the event, MWL also distributed food relief to needy families and children from the school.



