Save govt money by embracing self-care, experts urge public

Ugandans have been advised to adopt medical check-ups, body exercises, and self-testing as part of their lifestyle to protect themselves from diseases that may develop gradually without symptoms. This approach, experts say, would reduce government’s expenditure on treating non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain their own health, prevent disease, and cope with illness—with or without the support of healthcare workers.

WHO statistics indicate that Uganda averages about $14 (Shs53,000) expenses per person in the event of sickness.

Of this amount, $9 (Shs34,200) is out-of-pocket expenditure, while $5 (Shs19,000) comes from the public sector, which includes both government and donor funding.

Speaking at the orientation meeting for members of parliament today, Dr Charles Olaro from the Ministry of Health noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ugandans excelled in self-care by adhering to standard operating procedures.

But he pointed out that one in four adults in Uganda were unaware of their health conditions, despite 80 per cent of those individuals having such conditions.

“Lifestyle aspects, such as staying hydrated and exercising, are crucial components of self-care. Adhering to treatment regimens and managing conditions like hypertension are essential for maintaining health and preventing complications. Diabetes, once thought to be a disease of the wealthy, is now widespread, with a national prevalence of about 2 percent,” Dr Olaro said.

He added: “Women can now self-inject for family planning, which reduces the need for frequent health facility visits. This not only helps prevent unwanted pregnancies but also empowers women to take control of their reproductive health. Similarly, self-testing for HIV allows individuals to test privately and seek confirmation and support as needed.”

The national health acccounts report indicates that out-of-pocket health expenditures by Ugandans increased by Shs88.3 billion between 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

Globally, about 400 million people lack access to basic essential health services, and each year, 100 million people are driven into poverty due to healthcare costs.

Dr Olaro emphasized that efforts are being made to integrate self-care into the health system as a substantial model to alleviate pressures on the system and provide economic benefits to individuals, families, and the sector as a whole.

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Dr Charles Ayume observed that proper hygiene, such as shaving and nail trimming, significantly impacts a patient’s recovery chances in an ICU.

“We tend to spend on others but neglect ourselves. Once we’re gone, others will take over, and there will be by-elections. So, let us invest in ourselves. This simple act of self-care can significantly improve your well-being,” Dr Ayume added.

He further explained that scientific evidence shows patients with poor hygiene have a lower likelihood of survival.

"The design of our homes also plays a role in self-care. For example, a wet floor without warning signs increases the risk of accidents, and treating injuries like fractured hip bones can be costly. Therefore, considering the economic impact of investing in self-care is essential." he said.