School bursar arrested for eloping with student

Police in Bukedea District have detained a school bursar of Bukedea Lifeline Senior Secondary School on charges of elopement and turning a student into his wife.

The school bursar was arrested on Tuesday for housing 20-year-old student at his place of residence in Emokori Cell in Bukedea Town Council.

Mr Charles Okoto, the Bukedea District Police Commander (DPC) confirmed the arrest saying they were yet to carry out a medical examination on the student who has been missing from school for the past one week.

“I can confirm that we arrested the bursar on grounds that he eloped with a school girl and we are set to conduct cross examinations,” the DPC said.

The student’s father said he was shocked to realise that his daughter was missing from school.

“It is my prayer that the school administration will act on the matter, because we send our children to school to study and not to be turned into wives,’’ he said.

