School choir may miss national competition due to funding issues

African Soup Primary School in Namutumba, regional champions in music, dance, and drama, faces the prospect of missing out on the national competitions due to a lack of funding from the district.

The inter-schools national music competitions are set to take place at Mbale Secondary School in Mbale City from August 26 to September 2.

The event will feature over 110 school choirs, with winners receiving trophies and other prizes, while the second and third place teams will be awarded musical instruments like xylophones.

Namutumba last won the national competitions in 2013. However, according to the district communications officer, Mr Noah Kiire, the district has yet to allocate funds for co-curricular activities.

“It is unfortunate that we have not received the necessary funds for the national music competitions. We are doing our best to ensure our district choir participates,” Mr Kiire said in a brief interview on Saturday.

The Namutumba District Education Officer (DEO), Dr. Muhammad Isiko, confirmed that the district has not yet received money for these activities.

“When the funds arrive, they are divided to cover ball games, music, and scouting,” Dr Isiko explained, adding that efforts are underway to ensure representation at the national competitions.

However, an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Dr Isiko has assigned the district’s Sports Officer, Mr Godfrey Nathanael Gwaita, to oversee music activities—a move deemed contrary to regulations.

“The District Sports Officer should handle sports, while the District Inspector of Schools is responsible for music,” the source noted.

District Inspector of Schools Mr Fred Kalisengawa acknowledged that music falls under his jurisdiction, but indicated that Mr Gwaita is currently overseeing it.

“I do not have detailed information about music because it is not my primary responsibility. Please contact the District Sports Office for more details,” Mr. Kalisengawa said.

If the school choir does make it to Mbale, Mr. Gwaita stands to earn at least Shs120,000 per day for the week-long event.

Choirmaster Mr Kalikawe Mugabi of St. Stephen’s Church Kigalama, who also trains other school choirs, expressed disappointment over the lack of funding, describing it as a major setback for the students’ music careers.

“It is disheartening that despite the hard work and training, the students might miss the national competition due to lack of funds,” Mr. Mugabi said.