School closed, 20 students arrested over strike

Authorities in Kamuli District have closed St Paul Senior School, Mbulamuti for a week and taken at least 20 students into custody at Kamuli Central Police Station following a strike on Monday.

The Kamuli District Security Committee led by Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Rose Birungi, has since summoned the Board of Governors and Parents Teachers Association to establish what sparked the strike.

Preliminary reports, however, suggest that the strike was triggered by a section demanding the transfer of the head teacher, Ms Jessica Namaganda, who replaced Mr Reuben Lufafa following his retirement and has since struggled to fit in his shoes.

Ms Birungi said: “It is unfortunate that these issues have reached at this level. We should stop politics in civil service and manage our expectations, egos and frustrations well to not affect the bigger public.”

Mr Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, said the demonstrating students locked the offices of the bursar and head teacher, smashed window glass, and destroyed the school fence and many others.

“Security arrested 20 students to help in investigations and the administration has been ignoring several grievances raised and the school has been temporarily closed,” Mr Kasadha said.

He added: “Preliminary investigations point to many issues raised by the students but ignored; but we want to appeal to the parents to be calm, administrators to listen and students to stay off the school until these issues are settled.”

Ms Namaganda says the school will resume on July 3 (next Monday), adding that in the meantime, the Board of Governors and other relevant bodies will be looking into the allegations and possible causes of the student.

Ms Namaganda, however, says the strike is “an inside job” orchestrated by hate politics from those who often resist change. “The matter is being investigated but we can’t rule out an internal job,” she said without divulging details.