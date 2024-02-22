School closed, director arrested over illegal operations

Authorities in Entebbe Municipality have arrested a school director and three classroom teachers for operating a school illegally.

Vision Booster Kindergarten and Day care, a new school in Entebbe-Kitooro started operations on February 5 in a commercial area, sharing a block with bars, restaurants, boutiques and other businesses deemed unfit for proper early childhood learning.

Ms Cate Turigye, the school proprietor was arrested on February 21 and first taken to Kitooro Police Station. She was later transferred to Entebbe Police Station as school inspectors carried out an operation to assess compliance of schools to standard requirements.

Ms Cate Turigye, the school proprietor at Kitooro police station on February 21, 2024. Photo/Eve Muganga

Ms Sarah Nabirye, the Municipal Inspector of schools in Entebbe Municipality, said Vision Booster Kindergarten Day Care School was a total mess and there was no way learners could be allowed to continue studying in such a school.

“It has containers, which were set up as a flat so the learners have to climb up to get to their classes. They are very young, the environment is not conducive in the middle of bars, restaurants and shops. We cannot allow such a school to operate without even a license,” she said.

Vision Booster Kindergarten and Day care was set up in containers within an environment surrounded by bars, restaurants and shops and had no license. Photo/Eve Muganga

Ms Nabirye advised parents of children already admitted at the school to consider taking them to other established schools to continue with their studies. She said “this school will not reopen soon until minimum standards of operating a school are fulfilled."

"Surprisingly there is a class, which was sharing the same classroom and was only separated by tables. The pupils were kept in an enclosed environment, using the same toilet with both boys and girls and the public," she explained during the operation.

The school had 28 pupils aged between 3 to 10 years from areas of Kiwafu West, Kiwafu East, Kiwafu Central and Kitooro.

She added that they have on several occasions warned school proprietors against operating schools below the minimum education standards, but they have refused.

School inspectors are scheduled to continue with such in Entebbe Municipality.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner Entebbe, Mr Hakim Kirigwa said, “due to poor sanitation, lack of enough learning facilities and operating illegally, I authorized the arrest of the proprietor and the teachers who are held at Entebbe Police station as the law takes its course because the situation at the school endangers pupils' lives."

However, when the proprietor of the school, Ms Turigye, was asked why she operated a school without appropriate facilities and without a license, she said she was misled by brokers who got for her premises in such an area.