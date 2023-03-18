School crash victims’ families get cash condolence from State House

Families of students who died when a truck rammed into a classroom block at Kasaka Secondary School, in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District on Tuesday have received Sh5 million each as condolence money from President Museveni.

During his address to Parliament on Thursday, Mr Museveni directed that Shs5m be paid to parents who lost children and Shs1m to those who sustained injuries. The President also directed that the Prime Minister and the Attorney General liaise with other authorities to ensure that the owner of the ill-fated truck compensates the victims' families according to the law.

The money was delivered to the families of the deceased victims in Gomba by Ms Jane Barekye, State House Comptroller and Mr Christopher Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Minister of State for Kampala on Friday.

Speaking to families, Mr Kyofatogabye, said the government is going to offer free psychosocial support which includes counseling to the students before the school reopens.

“The government through the office of the Attorney General, like the President said, is also going to work with the school management and the bereaved families to ensure that they get justice,” he said.

Before going to the bereaved families, the Central Buganda bishop, Mr Michael Lubowa, took the team on a guided tour of the damaged school structures.

State House comptroller Ms Jane Barikye, and State Minister for Kampala, Mr Christopher Kyofatogabye give money to Martin Bukenya's father at Gombe Hospital on March 17, 2023

“I ask our President to extend more financial support to the school management to enable it to reconstruct the damaged structures and also secure new computers for the school,” he said.

Later, the team visited the families of the deceased children and laid wreaths on their graves.

The families visited included that of John Bosco Kayondo at Nsabwe Village, who lost their son John Bosco Mawanda; Catherine Namare, the mother of Lewis Ssemwanga and Simon Kyagulanyi of Kasaka village, the father of Eve Namagembe.

They later proceeded to Gombe Hospital in Butambala District, where some six injured victims are still receiving treatment and handed over Shs1 million to each. Other students had been discharged by the time the State House team arrived at the hospital.

Parents and relatives of the injured thanked the President for standing with them at this trying moment.

Gomba District Woman MP Sylivia Nayebale promised to mobilize more support from the NRM Parliamentary caucus towards reconstructing the damaged school buildings.