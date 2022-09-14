School director defies RDC’s order

The management of Kabigi Taqwa Primary School and Kabigi Islamic Institute has ignored a directive by Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner, Ms Sharon Ankunda, to hand over the two institutions to the government.

Last week, Ms Ankunda instructed both the district education officer (DEO) and chief administrative officer (CAO) to manage the schools following unending management wrangles.

The fight pits Dr Haruna Jjemba, a Makerere University lecturer, against his brother, Sheikh Abdul Jabal Mawanda, whom he accuses of illegally taking over management of the school and hiring a Catholic teacher to serve as head teacher for the primary section, which was established on Muslim values.

According to Ms Ankunda, although the High Court in Masaka had directed Dr Jjemba to temporarily take over the management, a section of parents loyal to Sheikh Mawanda rejected the move.

“We have realised that there is tension between the two parties and that is the reason why we want the district to take over management of the school as the security situation normalises pending the disposal of the court case,” Ms Ankunda said.

But Dr Jjemba told this publication on Tuesday that the RDC’s decision will not be respected because it contradicts an August 16 court order.

“These institutions are privately owned and there is no way the government can take over management. If the RDC insists on implementing her decision, we are going to court,” he said.

Dr Jjemba said he had talked to the DEO and CAO who understood his position.

“They backed off because they know the law. My team is in charge of management and learners have started reporting. Lessons are going on smoothly,” he added. Both schools are guarded by police officers.

Background

Recently, Masaka High Court judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba issued a temporary injunction allowing the old management led by Sheikh Jjemba to take over management of the schools until the main suit is disposed of.

However, Sheikh Mawanda instead mobilised a section of parents with learners in the primary section not to take back their children to the school.