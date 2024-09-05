School director dies in tricycle crash

Patrick Okolong Ejolu, the director of Aloet Integrated Nursery and Primary School in Soroti City East, tragically died in an accident involving a tricycle motorbike, locally known as a Tuktuk. The accident occurred when the Tuktuk he was riding veered off the road and crashed into a tree on Thursday.

Ejolu was traveling from his residence in Aloet Ward to Soroti Town via the Aloet-Madera Kichinjaji Road when he lost control of the Tuktuk. According to reports, Ejolu was distracted while looking at a mechanical workshop located at Cornerstone Trading Centre.

Mr Emmanuel Okurut, an eyewitness, explained that Ejolu was riding at a moderate speed but became momentarily distracted by the workshop

and a group of people dancing by the roadside.

“He appeared to lose focus on the road, which caused him to steer off course. By the time he refocused, the Tuktuk had already left the road and crashed into a tree. The impact was fatal, and he died instantly. Another passenger on board fell off and sustained serious injuries,” Okurut said.

Ejolu’s body was taken to the Soroti City Mortuary for a postmortem examination, while the injured passenger, whose identity was not immediately available, was rushed to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. The wreckage of the Tuktuk was transported to Soroti Central Police Station for inspection by the vehicle inspector.

A source close to the family, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that Ejolu was en route to have the tricycle repaired at a mechanic’s workshop in Soroti Town.

“The Tuktuk was in poor mechanical condition. It had been misfiring but was running at the time. The director was riding it to the mechanic for repairs. Unfortunately, he was involved in an accident,” the source said.

The source also noted that Ejolu had chosen to ride the tricycle himself because his regular employee was unavailable.

Ms Rose Alaso, who described Ejolu as a dedicated educationist, expressed deep regret over his death. “We have lost a champion of equal educational opportunities for both girls and boys. His commitment to education was remarkable, and his passing is a great loss,” Alaso said.