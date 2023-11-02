School director remanded for confining S4 students over fees balance

A secondary school director in Makindye Division who was arrested for allegedly confining senior four students over failure to clear school fees has been remanded to Luzira Prison.

Celestine Kasolo, 48, a director and a teacher at Kisugu High School in Makindye Division was Thursday arraigned before the magistrate’s court at Makindye on 12 charges.

He denied the charges of disturbances at examinations contrary to Section 30(1) of the Uganda National Examinations Board Act, 2021 and wrongful confinement contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Act.

He appeared before grade one magistrate, Igga Adiru who remanded him until November 17 this year when he’s expected to appear for hearing of his bail application and also hearing of prosecution witnesses’ testimonies.

“You have a right to apply for bail. In the meantime, you are remanded and this case is fixed for hearing on November 17. You will stay on remand until then,” Mr Adiru ordered.

Kasolo was arrested by the police on October 31 following a tip off by a whistleblower accusing the school head of blocking the students from sitting their final examinations.

The police earlier said that on October 26 this year, five students who were writing their Uganda Certificate of Examinations (UCE) were unlawfully confined in one room.

State Attorney, Carol Opia told court that investigations into the case were complete.

Prosecution case

The state alleges that on October 26 at Kisugu High School in Makindye Division in the Kampala district a place designated as examination centre, Mr Kasolo with intent to disrupt the conduct of an examination, obstructed Daniel Achom, Robert Ojiambo, Simon Peter Mandiko, Almahad Saddick , Calvin Onyango and Nicholas Orionzi being candidates involved in the conduct of the examinations.

It is further alleged that on the same day, Kasolo wrongfully confined Achom, Ojambo and Almahad.

Another person charged

In a separate case, the same court remanded one Abdul Karim Sseguya also known as Fresh Karim, 20, a site helper and a resident of Gangu A Zone, Busaabala Road in Makindye Ssaabagabo in Wakiso District over examinations malpractice.

Sseguya was arraigned before court on accusations of unauthorized possession of examination materials or information contrary to section 25(1) of UNEB ACT 2021.