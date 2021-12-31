Left to right: Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, the Wakiso District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Matia Bwanika Lwanga,  and Wakiso Sub-county chairperson, Mr John Felix Mwanje, during the commissioning of St Cyprian Ssumbwe Seed Secondary School in Wakiso District on Wednesday.  PHOTO /JANE NAFULA

School directors face arrest over unvaccinated workers

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Wakiso leaders say they will work with police to ensure unvaccinated staff and parents do not access schools. 

Wakiso District authorities have vowed to arrest school proprietors and directors who will permit teachers and administrators to resume work without being fully vaccinated.

