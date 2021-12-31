School directors face arrest over unvaccinated workers

Wakiso District authorities have vowed to arrest school proprietors and directors who will permit teachers and administrators to resume work without being fully vaccinated.

Mr Fredrick Kiyingi, the district education officer, said they will work with the police to ensure unvaccinated staff and parents do not access schools.

All schools across the country are expected to re-open on January 10, 2022 after being closed for nearly two years following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kiyingi advised proprietors of schools to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The education officer made the remarks during the Commissioning of St Cyprian Ssumbwe Seed Secondary School in Wakiso on Wednesday.

The Shs2.1b school is the only government-aided secondary school in Wakiso Sub-county, Wakiso District.

Mr Kiyingi asked teachers who have been conducting private lessons to stop and let students return to their respective schools.

“During the lockdown, a number of small structures mushroomed and teachers were coaching students in hiding. We knew they [teachers] were looking for something to eat. But now that the schools are re-opening, they should close those unlicensed structures,” he said.

Mr Kiyingi advised all teachers to report to their respective schools two weeks earlier for proper scheme and lesson planning.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, who officiated the commissioning of the school, asked Ugandans to fight against individuals who want to grab land belonging to different religious sects.

Archbishop Ssemogerere said church or mosque land is meant for projects that provide various social services to the public.

“The land is not for the Catholic Church, the Anglicans or Muslims. It is meant to develop all Ugandans. When you hear or see someone grabbing this land, guard it jealously because it is your land. When we construct hospitals, churches and schools on this land, these services are utilised by a bigger population not selfish individuals,” he said.

The archbishop urged the community to put the school into proper use and wished Ugandans a prosperous New Year.

The Wakiso District LC5 chairperson, Mr Matia Bwanika Lwanga, said they need land to construct more government schools to enhance access to education in communities.

Mr Bwanika said because Wakiso is one of the biggest districts in Uganda, each sub-country requires at least three government secondary schools as opposed to one recommended by the Ministry of Education.

He commended the Kampala Archdiocese for availing the five acres of land where St Cyprian Ssumbwe Seed Secondary School has been constructed.