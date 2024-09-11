School dropouts: Kasese without P.7 candidates

A number of government aided primary schools in Kasese District are struggling to register candidates for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) this year. The high school dropout rate has affected schools like Nyakanengo Primary School in Bwesumbu Sub-County, Busongora County North which has not registered any pupil for the 2024 PLE.

Mr Boniface Drum, the school's head teacher said by the end of the second term, the school had 497 pupils enrolled from Primary One to Primary Six, but none in Primary Seven.

Initially, only three pupils were enrolled for Primary Seven at the start of first term but all have since dropped out.

"The law stipulates that a school must have at least 14 pupils in a candidate class to qualify for hosting examinations at its premises and obtain a Centre number from UNEB. Unfortunately, even the three pupils we initially enrolled in primary seven dropped out, despite our efforts to locate them," he said.

He said the primary cause of the school's enrollment challenges is high dropout rates, leading to increased incidents of early marriages and teenage pregnancies, particularly affecting girls who leave school prematurely. He added that the trend poses a significant challenge that requires urgent attention and resolution.

Out of the 497 pupils enrolled at Nyakanengo Primary School, 36 were in Primary Six by the end of the second term that ended in August 2024. The school administration remains hopeful that these pupils will return and be registered as candidates for the 2024 PLE.

"We have recently renovated the school's existing structures, which we believe will attract and motivate more pupils to enroll. With additional staff from the government, we are optimistic that the school's performance will improve," he said.

Currently, the school’s enrollment is as follows: 148 pupils in Primary One, 111 in Primary Two, 110 in Primary Three, 48 in Primary Four, 44 in Primary Five, and 36 in Primary Six.

The school leaders said a local NGO is refurbishing the school's dilapidated structures and has commenced the construction of a new classroom block with four additional classrooms.

The school currently has one block with five classrooms for pupils in Primary Three to Primary Five, while pupils in Primary One and Two study under trees in the school compound.

Mr Ernest Bwambale Thabugho, the Kasese District Education Officer, noted that Nyakanengo Primary School is not alone in facing such challenges of enrollment.

"Fluctuations in enrollment are common. It may be that the school experienced low enrollment in Primary Six or that pupils transferred to other schools for Primary Seven. This is not necessarily a fault of the school administration," he said.

Mr Thabugho expressed optimism that with the renovations of the school, enrollment will increase.

"We will ensure that staffing gaps are addressed, but parents must be thoroughly educated on the importance of education. Without parental support in sending their children to school, our efforts may not achieve the desired impact," he said.