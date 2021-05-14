School fences off premises over sex workers

By Denis Edema More by this Author

A government-aided primary school in Njeru municipality in Buikwe District, has fenced off a section of its property following an influx of prostitutes who had turned its playground into a lodging facility.

Njeru Primary School, which sits on eight-acre piece of land, lacked a fence which gave the public unfettered access to the property.

Mr Damian Buregyeya, the chairperson of Triangle Village, where the school is situated, said his security team has been trying to chase away the prostitutes but in vain.

“The situation is very bad at night, most especially during holidays and when the pupils have left for home. You find people openly having sex, smoking marijuana, while others would flee naked upon seeing our team closing in on them,” he said.

Mr James Lubale, a Boda Boda rider in Njeru municipality, said some clients inconspicuously ask him to ride them there.



“I later realised that ladies direct their clients to some dark corners of the school compound since there is no electricity and security,” he said.

Mr Farouk Musuuba, the head teacher, said parents, who were concerned for their children’s safety and that of the school property tasked him to look for means to fence the school because some children were exploiting the lapse to escape and go fishing.

“And because of such unrestricted access to the school by unauthorised persons, some parents have transferred their children to other schools which will affect our enrollment next time,” he said.

“It is true the school compound has been turned by some community into love-making ground because every morning, you find the school compound littered with ‘funny things’ that these young pupils see,” Mr Musuuba noted.

Ms Florence Walubo Abenakyo, an employee in the education department of Njeru municipal council said the fence will bar strangers from accessing the school and children from leaving the school before time.

