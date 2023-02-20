School for mental health officers runs on 3 tutors

The School of Psychiatric Clinical Officers, Butabika, the only facility that trains teachers of psychiatrists in East Africa, has only three tutors.

Mr Mathias Nampogo, the school principal, said the three tutors are teaching more than 200 students.

“We have only three tutors, the fourth is the principal, so the school is run by four qualified tutors, and the appropriate number should be at least 12 tutors,” Mr Nampogo said.

As a result, he said, the staff are overworked.

“They are few people who qualify in this field as a psychiatric officers tutors and then a few who go for that, are debating either to be tutors or continue as health workers because people who teach in this institution are first trained as health workers, then they specialise in teaching,” Mr Nampogo said.

The principal also attributed the challenge of few psychiatric clinical offers in the country to the stigma around mental illnesses, lack of understanding and awareness about the programme and people looking at the field as not financially rewarding.

Mr Nampogo made the remarks on Friday while officiating at the school’s third graduation ceremony where 150 students graduated with a higher diploma in clinical psychiatry and an ordinary diploma in clinical psychiatry.

He said the institution trains high school graduates to become psychiatric clinical officers.

Mr Nampogo, who said the school has also attracted students from across the region and beyond, asked the government to consider improving its standards.

State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo, who presided over the graduation ceremony, said the government is committed to improving mental health care and pledged to solve the institution’s challenges.

The minister said mental health is worrying and that as a government, they must do something about it.

“Government is going to do all it takes to make sure that this school is expanded, provided with infrastructure and staffing that is required to produce the manpower to enable Ugandans live healthy lives,” he said.

Dr Muyingo added: “The demand for health workers of this calibre is extremely high and that is why the government is going to commit a lot of its resources in the training of these psychiatric clinical officers.”

He noted that the ministry will also extend mental health services in tertiary institutions to manage students struggling with the condition.

The executive director of Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, Dr Juliet Nakku, said three in every 10 people have mental health illnesses. She asked the government to provide scholarships for tutors in mental health training schools so that many psychiatric clinical officers can be trained to manage the mental health patients .