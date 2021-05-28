School head girl strangled to death in Mbale

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Shock and grief has gripped pupils and teachers of Namakwekwe Primary school, Northern Division in Mbale City following the mysterious death of the school head girl, who was allegedly strangled to death by unknown people.

The deceased identified as Aisha Ganisha, was in Primary Six and a resident of Nkoma ward in Mbale City.

Her body was later hanged on the tree in Kinyoli cell, ostensibly to kill evidence. The deceased has been living with her Aunt at the time of her death.

According to police, the area chairperson, Mr George William Wagwale informed them that residents had found the deceased’s body hanging on the tree.

After the due examination of the body at Mbale City mortuary on Wednesday, it also was discovered that the deceased was one month pregnant.

"Our preliminary forensic investigations indicate that the deceased was pregnant for one month. We also found that the deceased was strangled and later hanged on the tree,” Dr Bernabus Rubanza, a police surgeon said in his report.

Advertisement

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said they first entered suicide case at Mbale Central Police station but after investigations and post-mortem report, it was established that the girl was strangled.

"We have opened up a General Inquiry File (GIF) to investigate circumstances under which the deceased was killed and the motive behind her murder. We need to arrest the suspects behind this so that they can face the law," he said.

Mr Taitika said the scene of crime officers visited the area in further efforts to conclusively determine the actual cause of her death.

However, security officials said they suspect that the person, who defiled the deceased and impregnated her could be behind her death.

Mr Andrew Sanya, the school’s deputy headteacher, said teachers received calls from friends informing them about the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

"They told us there is a pupil dressed in our school uniform who is hanging on the tree. Teachers rushed to the scene and identified the deceased as one of our pupils," Mr Sanya, said.

Mr Sanya described the deceased as hardworking, disciplined, and jolly, which traits he said had endeared her to fellow pupils.

A primary five pupil and a friend to the deceased, who preferred anonymity, said she last saw the deceased on Saturday evening.

"We were supposed to go and visit our friend in Mission cell on that day but I was given domestic work at home by my parents so I didn't join her,” the pupil said.

The deceased’s Aunt could not be found for comment by press time.