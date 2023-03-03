School lauds Monitor NiE for improved performance

The Kitukutwe Church of Uganda Primary School head teacher, Ms Sarah Kabawe, has attributed her school’s improved performance in Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) to Newspapers in Education (NiE) and Excel in PLE, both products of Monitor Publication Limited (MPL).

She noted that since the KPMG started buying them the materials, the pupils’ performance has been improving since 2017. Ms Kabawe applauded the partnership between KPMG and MPL, saying she was hopeful that this year, the learners will perform much better than the previous years.

“I thank KPMG and Monitor Publication Limited for the support. Our pupils performed well because the materials made them confident, prepared and they had no fear for the exams,” she said.

In the recently released PLE results, the school got four learners in Division One, 38 in Division Two and 14 in Division Three, while six pupils got Division Four.

In a joint visit to the school yesterday, the teams from KPMG and MPL, said they wanted to interact with the learners, motivate and inspire them.

They also introduced to them the team that is supporting the programme.

The MPL circulation team leader, Mr Ronald Seguya, thanked KPMG for the partnership and asked them to also support other schools in the area to improve the performance of learners.

While interacting with the Primary Seven pupils, the team gave out copies of Excel in PLE, which is published every Wednesday in the Daily Monitor. The team also encouraged the pupils to make good use of the materials that they will be receiving every week.

“These study materials will help you, make use of them. Read hard and they will guide you. Help each other and where you find challenges, consult your teachers and you will pass,” Mr Seyuga said.

Mr Mark Katende, the IT audit associate at KPMG Uganda, said: “To pass, you have to take certain steps. You have to be prepared, go an extra mile to read, listen to your teachers and do as they advise you. The administration is also supporting you and they want you to excel and make your parents proud,” Mr Katende said.