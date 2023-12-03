School proprietors urged to promote religious and cultural norms

Kabaka’s Chief in Buddu County (Masaka), Mr Jude Muleke has advised school proprietors to avoid starting schools to only make money but to ensure that they promote the religious and cultural norms of the learners.

Mr Muleke said if children learn their cultures at a tender age and are also taught in local languages they understand better what is being taught.

“Learners internalize issues better if they know their local languages and cultures, this is a key to the development and preservation of cultural norms,” Mr Muleke said while officiating at the grand opening of Hill View Matanga Primary School in Masaka City on Friday.

During the same function, Mr Muleke advised parents to keep a keen eye on their children during this long holiday and educate them on various domestic chores in which they should actively participate.

The function was blessed by Fr Elia Tumwesigye who represented the Bishop of Masaka Diocese Bishop Severus Jjumba who also urged the school administration to inculcate religious values in the learners.

“If all schools go back to the basics and teach religion at all levels, it would help minimize immoral and evil behaviours such as murder, rape and corruption which are bewildering the society,” he said

The school director, Mr Fredrick Lugonvu Ssentongo said he was happy that he had fulfilled his vision of establishing a school in a rural setting, but on international standards.

“We have identified qualified teachers who will enable us to build all-round learners with all the skills needed in the dynamic labour market locally and internationally,” he said