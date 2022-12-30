School waiting for Museveni pledge eight years later

Edhirumamwino Primary School in Kamuli District, which has waited for a presidential pledge for eight years, has endured a torrid festive season after its rooftop was blown off by wind, plunging the fate of 876 pupils in jeopardy.

Prior to that, the school’s buildings had developed huge cracks and were condemned as high risk by the district engineer.

In 2015, while rallying support for the Bugabula North NRM candidate, Moses Kizige, President Museveni pledged to construct the school, put furniture and a staff house, a pledge which has not been fulfilled to date.

Mr Kizige went on to win the seat, became State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, and is currently serving as Uganda’s Ambassador to Russia.

Mr Joseph Waibi, the Kamuli District education officer, said they are incapacitated.

“We visited the school and have written reminders to relevant authorities and are still waiting amid scarce resources,” he said in an interview with this publication on Wednesday, adding that the education department is struggling.

“When Edhirumamwino’s roof was blown off, we reached out to the parents and district leadership, which said President Museveni had promised [to intervene]. We are helpless, pondering over the fate of the learners as schools reopen next year,” Mr Waibi added.

Mr Cornelius Kalema, the Kamuli deputy Chief Administrative Officer, decried the budget cuts, saying Edhirumamwino Primary School is eclipsed by the fact that it is under the presidential campaign unfulfilled pledges.

“Whenever we do district budgets, this school is never mentioned because it is under the outstanding presidential pledge and expects bigger things. But as you know, our hands are tied to mere reminders,” he said.

Mr Dan Wandera, the Balawoli LC3 chairperson, said even the sub-county allocation is too little to make any impact in the school, which now feels neglected.