School wall collapses on pupils, three dead

Police in Butaleja District in eastern Uganda have arrested the director of Golden Heart Junior Nursery and Primary School in Buwesa village, Busabi Sub County after the school block wall collapsed, killing three pupils and injuring several others.

Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe said on Tuesday that one pupil died on spot while two others died at Busolwe General Hospital on arrival.

“Three children died and others who were injured are undergoing medication at Busolwe General Hospital. We have arrested the proprietor to help us in our investigations,” Mr Mugwe said.

He identified the suspect as Bonny Owor, who is currently detained at Butaleja Central Police Station. Police have preferred charges of criminal negligence against the suspect.

“So far two of the deceased have been identified as Innocent Maholo, who was in Primary Three and Alex Muyonjo, a primary four pupil. We are yet to identify the others but it was an unfortunate incident,” Mr Mugwe, said.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the roof of the school building was blown off by the heavy rain on Sunday but left the wall standing.

The wall crashed on the pupils as they tried to break it down on teachers’ directives.

Mr Mugwe advised school proprietors and administrators to always check and ensure that school premises are in good conditions to avert such accidents.

“We also call upon district inspectors of schools and district education officers to always fulfill their obligations of supervision,” he said.

Butaleja deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Racheal Nkoko said some of the injured children were in critical condition.

She accused the teachers and school proprietor of negligence.

“The teachers directed pupils to push the wall down and in the process, it fell on the pupils instead,”Ms Nkoko said.

According to her, many private schools in the district are operating in appalling conditions with no proper class structures, unqualified teachers and poor environment.

Section 31, sub-sections 1 and 2 of the Education Act, 2008, stipulates that a person, a community or organization in desire of establishing a private education institution shall apply to the Permanent Secretary in the education ministry, chief administrative officer or town clerk for a license, which would only be granted after meeting certain standards, including the necessary funds to manage the type of institution.



The Act further stipulates that for a school to be licensed or registered, the proprietor shall ensure the physical, health and moral welfare of the pupils are or will be adequately provided for, ensure the environment is conducive for pupils with special needs, provide proof of land and satisfy that the terms and conditions of service of employment for teaching and non-teaching staff are adequate.

Mr Nelson Weere, the father of one of the deceased children demanded for want justice against the teacers.