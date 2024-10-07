Schools in Butembe-Buikwe receive vital support to tackle education crisis

Over 1,020 primary school children in the communities of Butembe, Kalega, and Buwagajjo are facing a significant classroom infrastructure shortage, with the number of students expected to rise to 1,200 by the end of 2024.

It is because of this that Yalelo has launched an initiative to tackle the pressing educational challenges.

Despite the dedication of parents and teachers, four community-based schools—Hands of Love Junior School, Butembe Faith Academy, Butembe Community Development Centre, and Prophet Obadiah Orthodox Primary School—are in critical need of desks. Of the 298 desks available, only 183 are single-seaters, serving a mere 221 students. This leaves 78.3% of learners without proper seating or writing facilities, a situation that falls far short of Uganda’s Basic Requirements and Minimum Standards for Education Institutions (2009).

The impact of this shortage is deeply felt. Many children are forced to sit on the floor or share the limited desk space, hindering their ability to focus and fully engage in learning. As a result, school attendance has dropped, with some students preferring to stay home rather than endure overcrowded and uncomfortable classrooms. Teachers also struggle to manage large class sizes, making it difficult to complete lessons and assessments efficiently.

In response to this educational crisis, Yalelo has provided essential educational equipment to improve learning conditions for students in these communities. The support aims to create a more comfortable and conducive learning environment, which in turn fosters a greater love for education. It also empowers teachers, allowing them to fulfill their responsibilities more effectively and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in school.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at Yalelo’s Head Office in Butembe, CEO Eric de Vaan expressed the company’s strong commitment to education as a key driver of community development:

“It’s such a joyful day that this handover ceremony coincides with Yalelo’s 5th anniversary, and we are honored to have the community join us in this celebration. Our relationship with the community will continue to grow, even beyond the five years we celebrate today. The real stars of today’s event are the children. While the furniture may wear out over time, the knowledge these children gain will remain with them forever. Education offers the highest return on investment.”

This initiative reflects Yalelo’s dedication to uplifting the communities it serves by addressing crucial educational needs. With better infrastructure, students will now have a chance to focus on their studies and excel, ensuring a brighter future for themselves and their community.