Men help a student carry luggage from the Old Taxi Park to the New Taxi Park in Kampala on January 9, 2022. Schools countrywide will officially resume on January 10, 2022 after they were closed in March 2020 and again in June last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA. 

Schools demanding ‘top up’ fees revealed

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Some schools want to take care of expenses and loans they took during the lockdown.

Some top schools countrywide have asked learners, some of whom had studied for less than a week and paid full dues before closure of schools, to pay extra fees amid protests from parents.

