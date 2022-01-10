Schools demanding ‘top up’ fees revealed

Some top schools countrywide have asked learners, some of whom had studied for less than a week and paid full dues before closure of schools, to pay extra fees amid protests from parents.

In June last year, President Museveni sent home learners when he ordered the closure of schools to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Other schools had last year sent home learners for a month to allow the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) use their facilities as making centres on assurance that their time would be compensated, and they would not pay again.

Schools say the money is meant for their operational budgets and was approved by the schools’ Board of Directors and the Parents Teachers Association.

This has, however, been dismissed by parents, who insist that they were never consulted and were equally affected by the pandemic, which led to loss of jobs and collapse of businesses.

Majority of such schools are in Wakiso District and had already raised tuition, according to a mini-survey conducted by this publication.

This unexpected fees increment is contrary to a government directive which requires all schools to maintain 2020 first term fees.

In Trinity College, Nabbingo, parents are up in arms over a decision by the school management to charge fees from Senior Two learners who are proceeding to Senior Three.

The charges are in contravention of the school’s earlier commitment not to charge any money.

A January 3 circular, signed by Ms Dorothy Matovu, the head teacher, said the Board of Directors and the Parents Teachers Association had resolved that Senior Three class of 2022 pays a top- up of Shs600, 000.

The revised fees structure comprises charges to cater for both fixed and maintenance costs of the school and charges spent directly on the students.

The circular states that during the lockdown, the school incurred costs on maintenance, security, electricity bills, insurance, staff salaries and the classroom project.

According to the circular, before the lockdown, Senior Three students had studied for two weeks and had utilised Shs400,000 out of the Shs1,405,000 tuition, a balance of which would be carried to Term One 2022.

“… after further study and analysis of the fees structure and term 1, 2022 of 14 weeks, the Board of Governors and Parents Teachers Association have resolved that the S.3 class of 2022 pay a top-up of Shs600,000…” the circular reads in part.

But in an earlier circular dated December 22,2021,the same management had indicated that learners in Senior Two who have automatically been promoted to Senior Three, will not pay “any extra fees” since they had studied for less than three weeks.

Mr Bernard Ssegawa, one of the parents at Trinity College Nabbingo queried the decision.

“It is unfortunate that the school is asking for a top up. We are equally affected by Covid and let them be considerate when making such decisions,” he said.

Mr Anthony Steven Kasaga, another parent at the same school, said management is still adamant to respond to their concern.

“Even though our children in Senior Two studied for two weeks, it is not justifiable to say part of the fees amounting to Shs400, 000 was spent during that short period. We all need each other and management should listen to us,” he said.

Yesterday, Ms Matovu declined to comment on the matter, referring this newspaper to the school’s board of governors.

Just like Nabbingo, Senior Two learners who are going to Senior Three in many other schools are equally affected since they had just paid fees when government closed all educational institutions in June last year.

At St Mary’s College, Kisubi, Senior Three learners are required to pay a top-up of Shs885,500 to cater for delegated services, loan for Advanced Level Block, electricity, water, security, insurance and legal fees .

“It was resolved that S.3 students should not pay fees as per Minister of Education and Sports directive. However, the Board [of Governors] agreed that they should pay for all the delegated services and running costs,” a statement shared by Bro Deodati Aganyira reads in part.

The circular also indicates that Senior Two students are to pay Shs2,348,000, Senior Four Shs2,618,000 and Senior Six Shs2,643,000.

A circular issued by management of Kings College, Budo, two weeks ago introduces a top-up of between Shs844,000 and Shs988,000 to be paid by each continuing student, which would enable the school clear outstanding debts.

Management said their coffers were depleted while erecting both the perimeter fence and head teacher’s house during the lockdown.

“…the biggest challenge has been paying and servicing of the loan we acquired for the two projects. The school tried its level best to pay until almost all the savings had been depleted. The loan was halted on September 30, 2021, but it has since been accumulating interest. Therefore, for the school to run smoothly, the Board of Governors resolved that a top-up on school fees is paid to salvage the situation,” the circular reads.

Surprisingly, some of the schools demanding top-up fees are government -aided.

Government has repeatedly warned all schools against hiking their fees since businesses have been battered by Covid-19 pandemic and many parents are struggling to pay ordinary fees.

A couple of weeks ago, the Education Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, also directed schools to postpone implementation of major infrastructure development and asset acquisition budgets that are funded from parents’ contribution since the latter currently lack money .

A Senior Three student at Gayaza High School will pay a top-up of Shs572,550, according to a January 1 circular.

Senior Two learners are supposed to pay a top-up of Shs727,550, Senior Four Shs845, 550 and Senior Six Shs845, 550.

According to the school management, the fees will cushion them from the Covid blow.

For St Mary’s SS Kitende, the new fees structure was clearly indicated on the students’ bankslips.

Before the lockdown, Senior Two and Three students for example were paying Shs1,750,000. However, this has been increased to Shs1,985,000 for both classes.

“They should be fair to us. When schools were closed last year during the second lockdown, my daughter had just studied for five days yet I had paid Shs1m for her fees. They have now increased fees. It is terrible,” a parent said.

This publication had not received a comment from St Marys SS Kitende by presstime.

At Busoga College, Mwiri, the school head teacher, Mr Arthur Mbalule, said Senior Three students who had fully paid school fees will pay a top-up of Shs250,000 to cater for the extra four weeks in the new term compared to the usual 10 weeks. By the time schools were closed , leaners in Senior Two who are joining Senior Three had paid fees of Shs1,055,000.Senior Two learners who had not cleared any fees by June last year will pay Shs1,107,000 while Senior Four will pay Shs1,271,000 and Senior Six Shs1,291,000 .

Dr Dennis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, said complaints about arbitrary fees increments have already reached the Ministry and a top management meeting will convene soon to look into the matter.

“A good number of concerned parents have shared with us some of the circulars from schools that have hiked fees before seeking approval. There is a public outcry even among some of our staff who have children in those schools. We appreciate the fact that schools cannot run without money and the number of study weeks have increased from 10 to 14 weeks, but the increment is so high,” he said.

Ms Zulaika Kabuye, the head teacher Nabisunsa Girls’ SS, said all continuing students would not pay extra fees provided they had earlier cleared all the school fees.

“ However, no student will be allowed into the school without having cleared all the fees balances …there will, however, be payment for new uniforms and books for all classes, Senior Two (Shs303,000),Senior Three(Shs368,000), Senior Four(Shs503,000), and Senior Six(Shs253,000) basically because every class has a different colour of uniform and books,” she said in a circular. Learners will, however, be required to pay for school notes.

“This is to remind all S.2, S.3 and Senior Five parents to pay for the notes as we resolved in the previous zoom meetings,” reads the circular.

“Why are we paying for notes that teachers are supposed to provide?” asked one parent.

Mr Silver Twesigye, the director Crown High School in Kamwenge District, said each learner will pay Shs320,000 as tuition and an extra fee of Shs15,000 for Covid SOPs.

Mr Johnson Mayanja, the director Western High School in Masindi District, said the fees had been increased from Shs300,000 to Shs500,000.

Ms Jane Atuhaire, a parent in Fort Portal City, said some schools are after making money without thinking about poor parents.

“What is going on depicts a completely failed system and the players in the education sector are doing what they want and government is simply watching,” she said.