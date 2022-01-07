Schools face closure  for hiding Covid cases

Dr Munir Safieldin, the Unicef representative in Uganda (left, seated),  and Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education (2nd right, seated), with other officials in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO / BEATRICE NAKIBUUKA

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday about a school-based surveillance system ,  Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education,  said head teachers that will give false information will be caught and their schools closed.

The government has warned head teachers against hiding Covid-19 cases if they want their schools to remain open.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.