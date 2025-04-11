Schools in Tororo urged to embrace patriotism clubs

Secondary schools in Tororo District have been urged to establish patriotism clubs as a way of instilling a sense of love, responsibility, and national pride among learners.

The call was made by the Commissioner for Patriotism at State House, Sseku Hellen, during the pass-out ceremony of 4,000 student patriots held at Elgon View Primary School playground.

In a message delivered on her behalf by Pamela Watuwa Namaganda, a senior staff member at the Patriotism Secretariat, the commissioner noted that patriotism clubs play a critical role in exposing young people, especially those in secondary schools and tertiary institutions, to Uganda’s natural resources and national wealth.

She stressed that training students in patriotism provides them with an opportunity to learn the values of self-sacrifice for their country when needed.

Sseku further called on school administrators to be role models of patriotism and to guide students in understanding Uganda’s resources while fostering a strong sense of national identity.

"With time we are working to engage them and I am sure government is striving towards ensuring that patriotism becomes integral part of our educational curriculum though it challenges our colonial past but we are committed to promoting the concept and educating our young people on the significant harm caused by the colonial academic system," she remarked.

Speaking at the same function, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner for Tororo County, Mr. Samuel Faljar, emphasized the need to introduce learners to patriotism at an early stage. He said this would help them avoid involvement in misconduct and equip them to fight corruption within their schools and communities.

“The essence of patriotism is to instill sense of love and facilitate mindset change,” he said.

He also commended school heads for nurturing patriotic values among learners and encouraged students to show love for their country by embracing responsibility and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Tororo District Coordinator for Patriotism, Mr Luke Emuron, highlighted how the patriotism program has significantly contributed to improved discipline and reduced cases of student misconduct.

“I urge you our patriots to embrace the moral values you have been taught and I task you to apply them in your lives and communities to make a difference,” he appealed.

He also encouraged students to engage in casual work during school holidays to support their families, an act he said motivates parents to continue investing in their children's education.