Schools increase cut-off grades

Schools have hiked their entry points for both Senior One and Senior Five students in the ongoing selection exercise that kicked off yesterday in Kampala.

The first batch of heads of schools who kick-started the exercise at Kololo Independence Grounds, attributed the rise to better performance of learners who sat their 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams.

Others like Ms Juliet Atuhirwe, the head teacher of Bweranyangi Girls SS, said they hiked their entry points to limit admission.

She said her school can only admit 200 of the nearly 2,200 PLE candidates that applied for a placement.

“We have sold off more than 2,000 to other schools,” said Ms Atuhirwe, whose school also admitted 140 students in Senior Five.

The schools admitted only those who scored up to Aggregate 7 in PLE and 21 in Senior Five. This is up from Aggregates 8 and 24 in 2019, respectively.

The deputy head teacher of Kiira College Butiki, Mr Fred Isanga, attributed the hike to better performance.

The school consequently admitted PLE candidates who scored up to Aggregate 8 in PLE and up to Aggregate 22 in UCE, from 9 and 23 in 2019, respectively.

The head teacher of Sacred Hearts SS Gulu, Ms Hellen Lamunu, also agreed with her Butiki counterpart.

The school took learners who scored up to Aggregates 12 in PLE and 39 in UCE.

School heads, however, decried the limited time the Ministry of Education allocated them to select learners, with many failing to accomplish the task in one day.

The ministry compelled all head teachers to select all the Senior One and Five students in one day and submit the admission list by 5pm yesterday.

“During the previous selection exercise, we could handle the Senior One class for two days and this was done by more than two people from each school. This year, only one person was permitted to conduct the exercise for two classes in one day, which is impossible,” Ms Lamunu said.

Ms Atuhirwe said she photocopied the selection materials so that she could complete the exercise from home.

Previously, the ministry would conduct both selections on different days.

The Covid-19 pandemic’s effects have informed the decision to conduct the selection for both classes concurrently.

Each school was also required to send one person to conduct the exercise. The exercise is expected to end on Friday with 500 of the 2,000 head teachers allocated each day.

Whereas the Ministry of Education reduced the numbers of attendees, the mandate of social distancing was neglected when teachers lined up to get breakfast and lunch.

The heads of schools — who all returned negative tests for Covid-19 — had their masks on throughout the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, said her ministry is investigating claims that some schools received study materials for learners and failed to distribute them.

“We have learnt that some schools did not hand over the study materials we distributed in the second phase to learners and that the books are still laying idle in these schools. We are following up this issue seriously,” she said.

Ms Museveni also flagged off 19 million copies of study materials for Primary One to Four as well as Senior Five and Six learners who missed out in the first phase.

She asked the targeted schools to go the extra mile and ensure the materials reach intended beneficiaries.

Ms Museveni also asked heads of schools to mobilise their learners above 18 years, teaching staff and non-teaching staff to take Covid-19 vaccination seriously as schools close in on the January reopening date.

She also blamed teachers for failure by parents to send their children to schools with food flasks, saying they have failed to educate the community about their role in the education of their children.

Senior cut-off grades

SCHOOL BOYS GIRLS

Namugongo Seed 25 25

Baale SS 28 28

Bulamugi collEge 28 28

Bondo Army SS 28 28

Kubusa Academcy 28 28

Awacha SS 28 28

Morungatunny Seed 18

Arua SS 18 22

Saad Memorial SS 23 23

Buglumbya SS 28 28

Kaberamaido SS 28 28

Kwera SS 28 28

Kabale SS 15 22

Kisinga Vocational 15 15

KisyoroSS 19 21

Kitara SS 18 20

Kitebi SS 12 13

Chemwania HS 20 25

Sigulu SS 28 28

ChemangaSS 28 28

Kamuleme SS 28 28

Kitgum Matidi Seed 28 28

Karambi SS 15 16

Kamengo SS 21 19

Morulem Girls 26

Mukunyu SS 23 23

Kangalaba SS 28 28

Mutanywana SS 18 18

Nyabbanyi SS 28 28

Mwengura SS 28 28

St Francis Collage 28 28

Inomo SS 28 28

Kanambatiko SS 28 28

Kamurongo 22 22

Kitgum Allaince College 28 28

Kamwenge Collage 28 28

Kamomkoli SS 20 18

St Mary Assumpta SS 24

Sir Tito Winny Tito SS 20 21

St Thereza SS 15

Orum SS 14 16

Kalaki SS 25 25

Kaliro HS 22 22

Kambuga SS 11 28

Kaabong ss 22 26

Kololo SS 16 16

St Paul SS 11 13

Luzinga SS 21 23

Lukome 28 28

Ndorwa SS 24 24

Ndekye SS 20 23

Nganwa Hs 10

Ngarama SS 21 22

Nkutu Memorial 21 21

Nambyeso Seed 28 28

Mmadhvan College 19 19

Nyakiyumbu SS 25 25

Nyakasenyi SS 24 25

Mvara SS 13 16

Masaba College 26 26

Muni Girls 16

Kangulumira 26 26

Mbarara SS 12 15

Lubani SS 20 21

Modern SS Oloke 24 28

Kyenjojo SS 14 14

Micu ss 25 26

Alito SS 27 27

Rubaya SS 26 27

St Pius Nyamasabira 28 28

Okollu SS 27 27

Pope Paul VI 21 24

Nyakinoni SSS 22 22

Koch Ongako SS 28 28

koro SS 21 23

Kuruhe HS 18 23

Kira Collage Butiki 8 9

Kitagata HS 27 37

Busiro SS 28 28

Gulu SS 16 18

Hasayha SS 28 28

Buhanga SS 14 14

Danabi Girls 16

Kangai SS 28 28

Busalamu SS 26 26

Kyebambe ss 9

Masheruka ss 11 11

Ruteete ss 28 28

Ruyonza SS 14 17

Kidera SS 21 21

Rweibaare SS 19 19

Rwenkobuha SS 22 22

Rwimi Ss 16 16

Rwakasinga 16 16

Archibishop Bakyenga Vocational 23 23

Scared Heart Girls 12

Mushanga Ss 26 26

Semuliki Hs 17 17

Sipi Ss 28 28

Sir Sameul Baker 28 28

Awach Ss 28 28

St Mary's Kapisa 11 28

Luzira Ss 15 18

Alero Sss 28 28

Akalo Sss 21 21

Apac Sss 24 24

Alito Sss 28 28

Ibuge Sss 28 28

Ayes Seed Sss 23 28

Arua Public Sch 17 20

Arivu Sss 28 28

Aboke High Sch 23 22

Alere SSS 18 24

Aputi Sss 24 28

Amolatar Sss 27 27

Alemera Comprehensive Sss 28 28

Amuria Sss 19 20

Agwata Sss 23 26

Abim Sss 20 25

Aduku Sss 18 18

Awara College Etori 28 28

Baligeya Memorial SSS 24 25

BP Kivengere Girls Muyebe 18

Bahanga Community SSS 28 28

Bubaare SSS 28 28

Birere SSS 25 25

Buhimba SSS 25 25

Bugalo College 28 28

Buhobe SSS 20 24

Biyaya SSS 7 10

Bwera SSS 9 11

Bwerinyange SSS 7

Bwikya Muslim SSS 18 18

Bubandi Seed SSS 23 24

Buzaaya SSS 18 24

St Paul's SSS 20 25

Spire High Sch 22 24

Bugongi SSS 15 17

Butsibo SSS 13 15

Buwemba SSS 26 28

Bukanga Seed SSS 18 22

Bukedea SSS 28 28

Bukinda SSS 20 20

Bugwere High Sch 12 12

Buhehe SSS 28 28

Bukooli SSS 25 25

Bukoyo SSS 15 15

Bulucheke SSS 22 22

Biguli SSS 21 21

Burambigira SSS 28 28

Nyamiyaga SSS 28 28

Burema SSS 28 28

Nakaloke SSS 28 28

Busaba SSS 28 28

Busede College 24 24

Kings High Sch 18 18

Busereka SSS 23 23

Bushika SSS 26 26

Busiima Seed SSS 28 28

Busembatia SSS 22 22

Busia SSS 22 22

Busolwe SSS 26 26

Butaleja SSS 28 28

Butanda SSS 11 11

Butare SSS 17 17

Budiope SSS 25 25

Banda SSS 26 26

Rubona SSS 28 28

Bata SSS 26 26

St Joseph College Layibi 10

St Anne's SSS Kihami 22

St Charles Lwanga Muko 28 28

St Peters SSS Namwenda 18 18

Kitatya SSS 28 28

Bududa SSS 23 23

Bugambe SSS 28 28

Kabwohe SSS 22 22

Kamonkoli College 20 18

Kigaragra Voc SSS 20 20

Kidongole Seed SSS 24 26

Kibura Girls SSS 10 10

Kibiito SSS 12 12

Mpanga SSS 10 10

Karuguru SSS 28 28

Ibaale SSS 28 28

Ruhinda SSS 12 16

Rushoroza Seed Sch 28 28

Kizirantumbi SSS 24 24

Kobulubul SSS 28 28



