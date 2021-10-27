Schools increase cut-off grades

Wednesday October 27 2021
home07pix

Teachers from different schools in the country gathered at Kololo Independence Grounds to select Senior one and Senior five students on October 26, 2021. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE

  • Schools attributed the move to better performance and as a measure to limit admissions.
By Damali Mukhaye
By Shabibah Nakirigya
By STEPHEN OTAGE

Schools have hiked their entry points for both Senior One and Senior Five students in the ongoing selection exercise that kicked off yesterday in Kampala.
The first batch of heads of schools who kick-started the exercise at Kololo Independence Grounds, attributed the rise to better performance of learners who sat their 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams.
Others like Ms Juliet Atuhirwe, the head teacher of Bweranyangi Girls SS, said they hiked their entry points to limit admission. 

She said her school can only admit 200 of the nearly 2,200 PLE candidates that applied for a placement.
“We have sold off more than 2,000 to other schools,” said Ms Atuhirwe, whose school also admitted 140 students in Senior Five.
The schools admitted only those who scored up to Aggregate 7 in PLE and 21 in Senior Five. This is up from Aggregates 8 and 24 in 2019, respectively. 
The deputy head teacher of Kiira College Butiki, Mr Fred Isanga, attributed the hike to better performance. 
The school consequently admitted PLE candidates who scored up to Aggregate 8 in PLE and up to Aggregate 22 in UCE, from 9 and 23 in 2019, respectively.

The head teacher of Sacred Hearts SS Gulu, Ms Hellen Lamunu, also agreed with her Butiki counterpart. 
The school took learners who scored up to Aggregates 12 in PLE and 39 in UCE.
School heads, however, decried the limited time the Ministry of Education allocated them to select learners, with many failing to accomplish the task in one day. 
The ministry compelled all head teachers to select all the Senior One and Five students in one day and submit the admission list by 5pm yesterday.

“During the previous selection exercise, we could handle the Senior One class for two days and this was done by more than two people from each school. This year, only one person was permitted to conduct the exercise for two classes in one day, which is impossible,” Ms Lamunu said.
Ms Atuhirwe said she photocopied the selection materials so that she could  complete the exercise from home.
Previously, the ministry would conduct both selections on different days. 
The Covid-19 pandemic’s effects have informed the decision to conduct the selection for both classes concurrently. 

Each school was also required to send one person to conduct the exercise. The exercise is expected to end on Friday with 500 of the 2,000 head teachers allocated each day.
Whereas the Ministry of Education reduced the numbers of attendees, the mandate of social distancing was neglected when teachers lined up to get breakfast and lunch. 
The heads of schools — who all returned negative tests for Covid-19 — had their masks on throughout the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, said her ministry is investigating claims that some schools received study materials for learners and failed to distribute them.
“We have learnt that some schools did not hand over the study materials we distributed in the second phase to learners and that the books are still laying idle in these schools. We are following up this issue seriously,” she said.
Ms Museveni also flagged off 19 million copies of study materials for Primary One to Four as well as Senior Five and Six learners who missed out in the first phase. 
She asked the targeted schools to go the extra mile and ensure the materials reach intended beneficiaries.

Ms Museveni also asked heads of schools to mobilise their learners above 18 years, teaching staff and non-teaching staff to take Covid-19 vaccination seriously as schools close in on the January reopening date.
She also blamed teachers for failure by parents to send their children to schools with food flasks, saying they have failed to educate the community about their role in the education of their children. 

Senior cut-off grades

SCHOOL    BOYS    GIRLS
Namugongo Seed    25    25
 Baale SS    28    28
 Bulamugi collEge     28    28
Bondo Army  SS    28    28
 Kubusa Academcy     28    28
 Awacha SS     28    28
 Morungatunny Seed    18    
 Arua SS    18    22
Saad Memorial SS    23    23
Buglumbya SS     28    28
 Kaberamaido SS    28    28
 Kwera SS    28    28
Kabale SS    15    22
Kisinga Vocational    15    15
KisyoroSS    19    21
Kitara SS    18    20
 Kitebi SS    12    13
Chemwania HS     20    25
Sigulu SS    28    28
 ChemangaSS    28    28
Kamuleme  SS    28    28
Kitgum Matidi Seed     28    28
 Karambi SS    15    16
Kamengo SS    21    19
 Morulem Girls         26
Mukunyu SS    23    23
 Kangalaba SS    28    28
 Mutanywana SS    18    18
 Nyabbanyi SS    28    28
Mwengura SS    28    28
 St Francis  Collage     28    28
Inomo SS     28    28
Kanambatiko SS    28    28
 Kamurongo     22    22
 Kitgum Allaince College     28    28
Kamwenge Collage     28    28
Kamomkoli SS    20    18
 St Mary  Assumpta SS        24
Sir Tito Winny Tito SS    20    21
 St  Thereza SS        15
Orum SS    14    16
Kalaki SS    25    25
Kaliro HS    22    22
 Kambuga  SS    11    28
Kaabong ss    22    26
Kololo SS    16    16
St  Paul SS     11    13
Luzinga SS    21    23
Lukome    28    28
Ndorwa SS    24    24
Ndekye SS    20    23
Nganwa Hs    10    
Ngarama SS    21    22
Nkutu Memorial    21    21
Nambyeso Seed     28    28
Mmadhvan College     19    19
Nyakiyumbu SS    25    25
Nyakasenyi SS    24    25
Mvara  SS    13    16
Masaba College      26    26
Muni Girls         16
Kangulumira     26    26
Mbarara SS    12    15
Lubani SS    20    21
Modern SS Oloke     24    28
Kyenjojo SS    14    14
Micu ss    25    26
Alito SS    27    27
Rubaya  SS    26    27
St Pius Nyamasabira     28    28
Okollu SS    27    27
Pope Paul VI    21    24
Nyakinoni  SSS    22    22
Koch Ongako SS    28    28
koro SS    21    23
Kuruhe HS    18    23
Kira Collage Butiki     8    9
Kitagata  HS     27    37
Busiro SS    28    28
Gulu SS    16    18
Hasayha SS     28    28
Buhanga SS    14    14
Danabi Girls         16
Kangai SS     28    28
Busalamu SS    26    26
Kyebambe ss        9
Masheruka ss    11    11
Ruteete ss    28    28
 Ruyonza  SS    14    17
 Kidera  SS    21    21
Rweibaare SS    19    19
Rwenkobuha SS    22    22
Rwimi  Ss    16    16
Rwakasinga    16    16
Archibishop Bakyenga Vocational     23    23
Scared Heart Girls         12
Mushanga Ss    26    26
Semuliki Hs    17    17
Sipi Ss    28    28
Sir Sameul Baker     28    28
Awach Ss    28    28
St Mary's  Kapisa     11    28
Luzira Ss    15    18
Alero Sss    28    28
Akalo Sss     21    21
Apac Sss    24    24
Alito Sss    28    28
Ibuge Sss    28    28
Ayes Seed Sss    23    28
Arua Public Sch    17    20
Arivu Sss    28    28
Aboke High Sch    23    22
Alere SSS    18    24
Aputi Sss    24    28
Amolatar Sss    27    27
Alemera Comprehensive Sss    28    28
Amuria Sss    19    20
Agwata Sss    23    26
Abim Sss    20    25
Aduku Sss    18    18
Awara College Etori    28    28
Baligeya Memorial SSS    24    25
BP Kivengere Girls Muyebe        18
Bahanga Community SSS    28    28
Bubaare SSS    28    28
Birere SSS    25    25
Buhimba SSS    25    25
Bugalo College    28    28
Buhobe SSS    20    24
Biyaya SSS    7    10
Bwera SSS    9    11
Bwerinyange SSS        7
Bwikya Muslim SSS    18    18
Bubandi Seed SSS    23    24
Buzaaya SSS    18    24
St Paul's SSS    20    25
Spire High Sch    22    24
Bugongi SSS    15    17
Butsibo SSS    13    15
Buwemba SSS    26    28
Bukanga Seed SSS    18    22
Bukedea SSS    28    28
Bukinda SSS    20    20
Bugwere High Sch    12    12
Buhehe SSS    28    28
Bukooli SSS    25    25
Bukoyo SSS    15    15
Bulucheke SSS    22    22
Biguli SSS    21    21
Burambigira SSS    28    28
Nyamiyaga SSS    28    28
Burema SSS    28    28
Nakaloke SSS    28    28
Busaba SSS    28    28
Busede College    24    24
Kings High Sch    18    18
Busereka SSS    23    23
Bushika SSS    26    26
Busiima Seed SSS    28    28
Busembatia SSS    22    22
Busia SSS    22    22
Busolwe SSS    26    26
Butaleja SSS    28    28
Butanda SSS    11    11
Butare SSS    17    17
Budiope SSS    25    25
Banda SSS    26    26
Rubona SSS    28    28
Bata SSS    26    26
St Joseph College Layibi        10
St Anne's SSS Kihami        22
St Charles Lwanga Muko    28    28
St Peters SSS Namwenda    18    18
Kitatya SSS    28    28
Bududa SSS    23    23
Bugambe SSS    28    28
Kabwohe SSS    22    22
Kamonkoli College     20    18
Kigaragra Voc SSS    20    20
Kidongole Seed SSS    24    26
Kibura Girls SSS    10    10
Kibiito SSS    12    12
Mpanga SSS    10    10
Karuguru SSS    28    28
Ibaale SSS    28    28
Ruhinda SSS    12    16
Rushoroza Seed Sch    28    28
Kizirantumbi SSS     24    24
Kobulubul SSS    28    28


